TOWN AND COUNTRY — Grant Locker was hoping for a brace.

The St. Louis University High senior forward had several good looks at a second goal Tuesday night but had to settle for the only goal in a 1-0 victory over CBC in the teams’ opening-night game of the 47th CBC Soccer Tournament on A. Spinelli Field at W. Michael Ross Stadium.

“I wanted it. I had some chances that I definitely should have buried,” Locker said. “But the one was enough, so I’m happy with it.

Locker has one hat trick to his credit — that came during his sophomore season — and he counts nine two-goal games on his resume, including a pair this season.

Locker — an All-Metro first-team player a year ago — scored 19 goals as a sophomore, 20 last year and already has six in six games for SLUH (6-0).

“We have enough quality — and Grant is a big part of that — that we can score a goal like that in these games against these types of teams,” Junior Billikens coach Bob O’Connell said. “Those are usually the difference.”

Locker proved to be a difference maker against CBC (5-2).

“He’s gonna float around and find the game and that’s exactly what he did tonight,” said CBC associate coach Randy Roy, who was filling in for ailing head coach Terry Michler. “Grant had a great goal. Can’t take that away from him. He had an opportunity and that’s what a playmaker does. Kudos to him for making that play happen.”

Locker’s rocket

Locker’s goal was a thing of beauty with 6 minutes and 16 seconds left in the first half.

A CBC defender initially headed the ball before SLUH’s Christian Thro also got a head on it, knocking it to Locker, who gathered a bouncing ball in and blasted a 26-yard rocket to the right of a diving CBC goalkeeper Sam Scott and into the net for the 1-0 lead.

“It set us up for the rest of the game,” Locker said. “It gave us an energy boost going into the half and then helped us keep our energy for the second half.”

CBC misses chances for equalizer

The Cadets had quite a few good opportunities at tying the game in the second half, but they were unable to capitalize.

The best two chances both came from senior Dominic Bartoni.

Last year’s All-Metro first-team selection (he and Locker were the only juniors on the first team) broke in alone on the left side after a defensive miskick but his low line drive blast skidded just wide of the far post in the 58th minute. Six minutes later, his flick-on header from a dangerous spot close-in went right into the arms of SLUH goalkeeper Christopher Lewis.

“We made a couple of tweaks at halftime and I thought our boys adjusted to it well,” Roy said. “We just didn’t get one in the second half, but I thought by no means were we out of it at all. I felt very comfortable up until that final whistle. We just ran out of time.”

SLUH remains unbeaten

The Jr. Bills remained perfect Tuesday with their sixth victory in six tries.

“I think we’ve got it to go all the way,” Locker said. “I think today is a testament to that and we’ve just got to keep going.”

SLUH won its first four games last season and was 13-0-1 to start the campaign two years ago. Both seasons ended in district title game losses, so O’Connell cautioned not to read too much into this year’s start just yet.

“It’s a marathon. We all know that,” he said. “Our message is not the beginning. This group is, I think, focused on the process. We just keep talking about building skill and the winning mentality. Today, I thought we had that.”

SLUH, Vianney lead early tourney standings

The four-team CBC Tournament, which got its start in 1977, is unique in that it features all but one of the five Metro Catholic Conference squads.

The tourney champion is determined on a total point basis. A team gets three points for a win and one point for a tie. Teams are also awarded one point for every goal scored up to six and one point for a shutout. The first on a list of five tiebreakers is fewest goals allowed.

After Tuesday’s results, SLUH and Vianney both have five points, while CBC and De Smet have zero.

The host Cadets have won the most tourney titles with 21, followed by SLUH (11), Vianney (9) and De Smet (4).

Each of the four schools has claimed the last four titles – Vianney in 2018, De Smet in 2019, SLUH in 2021 and CBC last season (COVID knocked out the 2020 event).

The tourney continues Thursday when SLUH plays De Smet at 5 p.m. and CBC takes on Vianney at 7 p.m. It concludes Saturday when Vianney and SLUH square off at 5 p.m. and CBC meets De Smet at 7 p.m.

“It’s a great tournament. We wish Terry was here and everybody’s wishing him well. It’s just not the same without him,” O’Connell said. “We all play about five, six, seven games before this and there’s some common opponents here and there, but you really know where your group is after this week.”

47th CBC Soccer Tournament: SLUH 1, CBC 0