Grewe keeps scoring as unbeaten St. Dominic edges Francis Howell Central

O’FALLON, Mo. — Nate Grewe is on a tear.

The St. Dominic junior midfielder's goal-scoring streak hit seven successive games Monday when he scored both of his team's goals in a 2-1 boys soccer victory against Francis Howell Central.

“My teammates have been setting me up with good balls, it’s all teamwork,” said Grewe, who has 10 goals in his last seven games. “It’s been great to finish but I’ve been put in good spots for my finishes.”

Both of Grewe’s goals came off assists from senior midfielder Jake Karolczak.

Grewe opened the game's scoring in the 14th minute and scored the game-winning goal three minutes before halftime. He is the third double-digit goal scorer this season for the Crusaders (14-0) along with 18 for Karolczak and 13 for senior forward Jimmy Doherty.

“Jake set me up really well both times,” Grewe said. “Having so much depth makes us pretty dangerous. We have some great strikers and with a great defense like we have, means a lot.”

Howell Central (11-3) became the first team to score off St. Dominic in the last four games.