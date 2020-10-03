Grothoff's stunning debut carries De Smet past Vianney in 2OT

De Smet coach Josh Klein said that it was fitting to see Grothoff reward his teammates with the win after the junior had been rewarded Saturday with his first playing time of the season, thanks to his play.

“This was his first game with some minutes because he’s impressed us so much in practice,” Klein said. “We try to stress that if you stick with it, you get it done in practice and you’ll get minutes. Once you get those minutes, you might be rewarded. We asked the guys at the breaks if they felt it and they said they did. At the end, you could just see it in their eyes that they felt they had Vianney on their heels. We said to keep going at them and, even if it’s not a shot on goal, earn a corner and soccer is funny like that. This can be a game of restarts and that’s why we practice them so much.”

The game marked the second straight win for De Smet (2-0, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) over its Metro Catholic Conference rival.

The Spartans best Vianney 3-1 at home Tuesday.

Each coach lauded the other side for the effort on display Saturday. Klein said he was particularly impressed by Vianney giving De Smet all it wanted less than a day after the Griffins beat Lafayette.