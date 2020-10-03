Grothoff's stunning debut carries De Smet past Vianney in 2OT

KIRKWOOD — Cole Grothoff had more than a little faith Saturday.
In the second overtime, Grothoff got his head to a corner kick from senior midfielder Carson Wilhelm and buried it in the back of the Vianney net to give De Smet a 1-0 win in double overtime on the road in a Metro Catholic Conference boys soccer game.
Grothoff, a junior midfielder, said Wilhelm felt trepidation about the kick.
“He was a little worried about the corner because he has an outswing, being a lefty,” Grothoff said “I figured we’d just pop out and head it in and we did. I was on the goal line and I saw the ball moving (away from the goal), so I moved out and just headed it.”
The goal came at the 95:23 mark and saved both sides from a penalty-kick tiebreaker that would have come just more than four minutes later.
Grothoff said that working on a daily basis against his teammates have made him a better player. Add to that, the adulation he received from those same teammates in the wake of the win meant the world to him, he said.
“These practices are some of the toughest I’ve ever been to and I definitely feel like I’m getting better, I’m glad about that, too.” Grothoff said. “All of my teammates were really proud of me, it felt great.”
De Smet coach Josh Klein said that it was fitting to see Grothoff reward his teammates with the win after the junior had been rewarded Saturday with his first playing time of the season, thanks to his play.
“This was his first game with some minutes because he’s impressed us so much in practice,” Klein said. “We try to stress that if you stick with it, you get it done in practice and you’ll get minutes. Once you get those minutes, you might be rewarded. We asked the guys at the breaks if they felt it and they said they did. At the end, you could just see it in their eyes that they felt they had Vianney on their heels. We said to keep going at them and, even if it’s not a shot on goal, earn a corner and soccer is funny like that. This can be a game of restarts and that’s why we practice them so much.”
The game marked the second straight win for De Smet (2-0, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) over its Metro Catholic Conference rival.
The Spartans best Vianney 3-1 at home Tuesday.
Each coach lauded the other side for the effort on display Saturday. Klein said he was particularly impressed by Vianney giving De Smet all it wanted less than a day after the Griffins beat Lafayette.
“On the scoreboard, it looked like we handled them Tuesday but we weren’t satisfied because we know what we were going up against,” Klein said. “They were incredibly impressive Tuesday. Our speech before the game was that it’s good that we’ve seen them already. For us, it’s tough because trying to beat an opponent two times in a row shows how mentally tough you are. I think we held our ground because coming into this place, it’s not easy to play.”
Vianney coach Brian Haddock said that seeing the Griffins stand tall for the second time in a few days against the Spartans made him proud.
To do so on the heels of a win Friday made the effort Saturday even more impressive.
“There’s the sting of the result, but that’s just something you see on paper,” Haddock said. “The growth of this groups since Tuesday, to play the state champions again, twice in a week, is great any way. To do it on the heels of a great Lafayette team is phenomenal. We felt good about Tuesday but I don’t feel that game was indicative of how good we played. Credit to the, part of the game is finishing the few chances you get and they did.”
For as complimentary as Haddock was of the Spartans for earning the win, the coach credited Vianney senior goalkeeper Nick VanDeman for making a series of key stops to enable the game to go as long as it did.
“If we both had four chances to finish, De Smet had three from their No. 2 up top,” Haddock said of De Smet senior forward Thomas Redmond. "He’s a great finisher. We’re so proud of the effort. Success isn’t a straight line, there are going to be dips. You just want to be on the upswing in November. Nick played last night as well, so that’s impressive.”
Senior Ian Quinn earned the win in goal for the Spartans.
