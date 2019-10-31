BREESE — Joe Guehlstorf's play before this season has spoken for itself.
Now his voice is catching up to the volume of his play.
"This season I've learned a lot and communicated a lot more to my defense," Guehlstorf said.
The senior goalkeeper is the last line of defense behind a ferocious defense that has Alton Marquette making a return trip to the Class 1A state semifinals.
The Explorers (18-3-5) take on Quincy Notre Dame (16-8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at EastSide Centre in Peoria in a battle between Illinois’ last two Class 1A champions.
Notre Dame is the defending champ, and Marquette won in 2017.
"We're confident that we have the players and the buy-in to compete when we're up there," Alton Marquette coach Tim Gould said.
Being a first-year coach with the Explorers, Gould doesn't much to compare within the program.
But he said Guehlstorf’s play has been a big key to the program’s success.
"Coming from the college game, communication is vital," Gould said. "It wasn't just Joe, I'm talking about everyone. As the keeper, he has to be a leader and Joe's a leader for us. He's a captain and has grown as far as his directing as well."
The Explorers’ defense has logged 10 shutouts and is 20th in the area with a 1.01 goals-against average.
The only goal they’ve allowed this postseason was in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory against Columbia in the 1A Mater Dei Super-Sectional.
"Our team has really played well defensively in the playoffs," Gould said. "We have emphasized some different things going into the playoffs about how we want to defend and they all have stepped up."
In the area, only Triad's David DuPont and Waterloo's Sam Ward (19) have more wins than Guehlstorf's 18.
He's also been in net for all of Marquette’s 26 games for 1,906 minutes. Only Ward (1,989) has logged more minutes in net.
While he's burst onto the scene this year, the senior got to sit behind all-state goalie Nick Hemann for three seasons and watched him capture a state title for the Explorers before the gloves were passed on.
The thing Guehlstorf said he learned most from the current Maryville University goalie was being aggressive when the ball was in the air. Instead of sitting back and waiting, Guehlstorf has inherited Hemann’s aggression when the ball gets in the air.
"Nick Hemann is a great player and an even better kid," Guehlstorf said. "He worked with me on a lot of stuff and made me prepared for this year. I sat behind him for three years and my senior year I was ready to go. He worked with me the whole way."
Alton Marquette lost 4-0 earlier this year to Quincy Notre Dame, but with a defense primed and ready to go, it is ready for a rematch.
"We'd love to see them again," Guehlstorf said. "It was a weird matchup before. The scoreline doesn't really tell the story, but we're ready for the next step."