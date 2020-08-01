Hamilton heads home to guide alma mater Alton

“It is great having a former Redbird come back to the program to lead us into this new decade,” Alton athletics director Chris Kusnerick said. “Tyler brings with him some excellent experience as a previous head coach, college assistant as well his experience as a former player playing at a high level on the club level in the St. Louis area. We are excited for the energy he plans to bring to the program to build enthusiasm in the community as well as among the soccer players in our program.”

Hamilton replaces Nick Funk, who coached Alton to a 36-34-10 record in two seasons.

Hamilton, who played club soccer with St. Louis Scott Gallagher and went on to play at Culver-Stockton College and McKendree University, is hoping to help the Redbirds improve their standings in the Southwestern Conference. They were 8-16-3 against league foes over the last two years.

“It's pretty exciting because that conference, in the state of Illinois, is one of the top ones around,” Hamilton said. “So, if you're competitive in it, you're going to be competitive with any teams in the state. There is good talent here and you know it's going to be that way. As long as the work rate is there, things are going to be great. I'm excited. I feel like we can come in and be competitive in our conference and, hopefully, that rolls into the postseason. If we have a postseason, that is.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.