Hartrich shines in penalty kicks to lead Ladue past Webster Groves

Levin hit the crossbar midway through the second half with the game tied 1-1. He was so distraught that Aronberg gave him a short rest on the bench to settle him down.

"He told me he was sorry and I just told him to keep his head up and that I was sure you'll get another chance," Aronberg said.

Each team converted on four of its first five PKs to send the contest into a one-round format. Aronberg had no hesitation in sending out Levin.

Robbie Mabbs, Dylan Melnick, Eli Tenenbaum and Dailyn Tate scored in the PK round for the winners.

The up-and-down contest featured some free-flowing soccer on both sides. Each squad had several strong runs of possession.

"This was a lot of work," Melnick said. "Next time we want to close it out before overtime."

Explained Aronberg, "They're trying to take years off my life."

Both teams scored in the first nine minutes. Connor Krell converted off a free kick just 3 minutes and 29 seconds into the contest to put the Rams up 1-0. Webster Groves junior Jonas Oesterlei tied the contest just more than five minutes later on a penalty kick.

The teams then battled through 101-plus minutes without a goal.