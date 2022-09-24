Hat trick by Patterson powers Seckman past Washington for first Hillsboro Tournament title

HILLSBORO — Layne Patterson and the Seckman High boys soccer teams celebrated a couple of firsts Saturday.

Patterson, a junior forward, had his first hat trick of the season as the Jaguars blanked Washington 5-0 for their first championship in the 15th annual Hillsboro Tournament. Seckman had never reached the title game.

“It means the world to us,” Patterson said. “We’ve had a little bit of an iffy start to the season, but I feel like this is a good point for us. This probably upped our confidence. Our chemistry is getting better and we’re getting our playing style down.”

It was the second career hat trick for Patterson, who also accomplished the feat in a 4-0 victory over Pacific in the same tournament last year.

Patterson, who leads the Jaguars (7-3) with seven goals this season, scored the only one that was needed when he hit a left-footed shot inside the left post in the 11th minute to make it 1-0. The blast came from 22 yards out.

Patterson said it was his favorite goal of the three.

“It was upper 90 with my weak foot. It was pretty nice,” Patterson said. “I’m right-footed, but I had to transition quick and I felt like I should hit it far post.”

Senior Joe Bookstaver and junior Simon Downing also had goals for Seckman. Bookstaver’s volley in the box made it 2-0 in the 27th minute, and Downing finished a penalty kick to make it 3-0 in the 59th minute after senior Matthew Harp was fouled in the box.

Patterson’s final two goals came in the 60th and 63rd minutes with assists from Harp and junior Dalton McBride. Sophomore Alex Sullivan completed the shutout in goal with help from his defense led by senior Ryan Summers, junior Alec Larkin and sophomore Kyle Taylor.

“We’re coming off a couple of games now where we’ve just clicked,” said Jaguars coach Tim Bookstaver, whose team advanced to the title game with victories over Lutheran South (1-0) and Fox (8-1) after falling 2-1 in its tournament opener to Perryville. “It seems like things are going in the right direction. We’ve got a lot of guys who are pretty hungry. These last two games, we’ve been able to really get loose and find a lot of goals.”

It’s an attack led by the high-energy Patterson.

“He’s doing a nice job of playing that striker position right now,” Bookstaver said. “He’s doing really well with his positioning and he’s finding good spots. And the guys around him are finding good positions that he can receive the ball in and get the goal.”

Washington (4-6), which saw the end of its three-game winning streak, was on its heels early in the contest as the Jaguars maintained possession that led to Patterson’s first goal.

The Blue Jays rebounded, however, and were able to contain the Jaguars for a considerable stretch of time. But they paid for an inability to clear the ball when Joe Bookstaver made it 2-0 with his goal from high in the box.

It was the beginning of a challenging day on the hot turf for Washington.

“We just didn’t come ready to play,” said Blue Jays coach Brian Dougherty, whose team defeated Pacific (2-1), Hillsboro (2-1) and Fredericktown (9-1) in its first three games of the tourney. “In the second half, we came out great. But all of a sudden, we had a lack of pressure and it started snowballing again.

“We weren’t crisp to the ball and didn’t keep the ball at our feet. We weren’t able to get that ball on the ground. At the end, we were able to start making some passes, but it was a little too late at that point. I’ll credit Seckman. They were able to press the ball on us and made us make mistakes.”

Washington had a chance to climb back into the game in the 44th minute, but senior Cole Click’s low, hard shot was scooped up cleanly by Sullivan.

“Cole Click is a real nice player and he and (junior Will Amlong) up front were putting a lot of pressure on us,” Bookstaver said. “It’s good to see we’ve maybe gotten past those early jitters in the year and we’re dealing with that pressure better.”

Washington again used freshman Jack Henderson in goal, since sophomore starter Mason Theis is recovering from appendicitis. Another player, senior midfielder Tyler Eckelkamp, was out of the lineup with knee swelling after having five assists and one goal in the first three games of the tournament.

“Kudos to (Patterson) to be able to step in. He made a couple of fantastic saves,” Dougherty said. “We have three freshman starters and several sophomore starters. We’re a really young group. We’re working our way through it. But when we play good teams, it’s just finding a way to get better and finding the grittiness to play them.”

Like Patterson, Bookstaver said the tournament title could reap benefits as Seckman enters the second half of the season.

“It’s great for the boys,” Bookstaver said. “As a coach, you always want to see your team be successful, but for the boys, I think this is a great memory. They know it’s the first time Seckman’s won this tournament. That’s a great accomplishment for the boys and they deserve it. They’ve had a heck of a week. We’ve usually been in the third-place game.”