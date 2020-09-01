Hatley regains scoring touch, leads Northwest-Cedar Hill past Hillsboro

Northwest Cedar Hill forward Hayden Hatley (right) lines up a shot on goal as Hillsboro player Andrew Chaves watches. Hillsboro played Northwest Cedar Hill in boys soccer on September 1, 2020. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CEDAR HILL — Hayden Hatley made amends with himself Tuesday.
The senior forward for the Northwest-Cedar Hill boys soccer team scored four goals in a 6-2 nonconference victory against neighboring Hillsboro, one night after missing a bevy of chances during a shutout victory against Union.
“It was just such an unlucky game for me (Monday), I had many chances because my teammates put me in so many positions to succeed,” Hatley said. “I just couldn't finish. I had beautiful balls from my teammates the entire night and it's my job to put them away. I didn't go to bed, really, after I got home (Monday) night. I just got up and watched the game film (Tuesday). I saw certain situations where I could have done better (Monday) and I just decided I was going to execute (Tuesday).”
Hatley’s multi-goal effort was especially important after Hillsboro (0-1, No. 10 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) went ahead in the 16th minute when senior Evan Glaze tucked a shot from 25 yards out under the bar and over Northwest freshman goalkeeper Alex Drexler.
Then the Lions roared back.
Hatley tied it in the 18th, and after a goal by sophomore midfielder Stephen Pryk gave the Lions a 2-1 lead in the 22nd, Hatley finished the half strong with goals in the 29th and 30th minutes to make it 4-1 by halftime.