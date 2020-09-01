 Skip to main content
Hatley regains scoring touch, leads Northwest-Cedar Hill past Hillsboro
CEDAR HILL — Hayden Hatley made amends with himself Tuesday.

The senior forward for the Northwest-Cedar Hill boys soccer team scored four goals in a 6-2 nonconference victory against neighboring Hillsboro, one night after missing a bevy of chances during a shutout victory against Union.

“It was just such an unlucky game for me (Monday), I had many chances because my teammates put me in so many positions to succeed,” Hatley said. “I just couldn't finish. I had beautiful balls from my teammates the entire night and it's my job to put them away. I didn't go to bed, really, after I got home (Monday) night. I just got up and watched the game film (Tuesday). I saw certain situations where I could have done better (Monday) and I just decided I was going to execute (Tuesday).”

Hatley’s multi-goal effort was especially important after Hillsboro (0-1, No. 10 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) went ahead in the 16th minute when senior Evan Glaze tucked a shot from 25 yards out under the bar and over Northwest freshman goalkeeper Alex Drexler.

Then the Lions roared back.

Hatley tied it in the 18th, and after a goal by sophomore midfielder Stephen Pryk gave the Lions a 2-1 lead in the 22nd, Hatley finished the half strong with goals in the 29th and 30th minutes to make it 4-1 by halftime.

“We got that goal and, to be honest, let down,” Hawks coach Sam Nansel said. “They tied it a minute or two later. I think we stayed in it for a while before they delivered a final blow early in the second half.”

Lions sophomore forward Tyler Finder scored in the opening minute of the second half to make it 5-1 before Hatley added his fourth goal in the 77th minute.

Hillsboro senior Werner Finder scored in the final two minutes to round out the scoring.

The breakout game from Hatley was a good sign for the Lions, Northwest coach Dave Willis said.

“He's going to be as dynamic as any player out there, he's got the speed and can finish,” Willis said. “(Monday) night, he hit the post a couple of times and was just unlucky. He has been with me since he was a freshman. He just keeps taking steps forward.”

