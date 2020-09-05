Heath, Francis Howell Central play heads above to win Fort Zumwalt Classic title

O'FALLON, Mo. — Noah Heath used his head twice in quick succession Saturday morning to help lift the Francis Howell Central boys soccer team to the title in the Fort Zumwalt Classic.

Off the bounce of a free kick by teammate Carter Redfield and with his back to the goal, Heath shielded Fort Zumwalt West sophomore goalkeeper Brenden Hummer from the ball and with a leap slammed the ball into the net with the back of his head.

Heath's goal in the 76th minute gave the Spartans their third and final lead in a 3-2 victory for the tournament title.

“That's not really something I've ever done, doing it like that,” Heath said. “I've scored headers before — this is my second this week. To do it like that, without facing the goal, that's new. I just saw their keeper moving up to grab the ball and I got there first and just got my head on the ball and hit it as hard as I could with the back of my head. It worked out great.”

The Spartans (3-0) have won their first three games of the season for the first time since 2017.

But they twice had one-goal leads erased by Zumwalt West (2-1), including in the 69th minute when Tyler Kaminski scored on a free kick from 35 yards out to tie the game 2-2.