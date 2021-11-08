High-scoring Mehlville also setting standard of excellence on defense

Raftery enjoys the role he has with his fellow defenders. Their effectiveness, he said, is a byproduct of communication.

"We have great chemistry on and off the field. That's a big part of our success," Raftery said. "I've never been a part of a team that's only let in one goal, or zero goals, in every game. That's pretty impressive.

"We're all solid. We have some bigger center backs who are definitely more physical in the air. And our wingbacks are pretty fast. We can get up and down the field. There's no real weak spots in our defense. We all pick up for each other and we all communicate very well."

Sabotic hasn't necessarily been under as much fire as a keeper with a porous defense in his front, but when tested he answers the bell with quick movements to either side and leaping ability.

"We lock it down back there," said Sabotic, who expected defense to be the Panthers' strong suit. "We had a good amount of guys returning — a solid back line. And I was confident in myself and my abilities as well. I know what I bring to the table and I know what the others guys bring, so it was a goal of ours to keep an under one goal a game average."