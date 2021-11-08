High-scoring Mehlville also setting standard of excellence on defense

Mehlville High's boys soccer team has earned accolades for its versatile, high-powered offense.
But the Panthers (18-2-1) also are stingy on defense. They have surrendered a scant 13 goals this season — no more than one in any game.
Only one team in the area, Illinois Class 2A state-tournament runner-up Triad, has allowed fewer goals (11).
"People tell us our offense might be our greatest defense sometimes, keeping (teams) at bay and putting massive amounts of pressure on them to where they can't (attack)," 17th-year Mehlville coach Tom Harper said. "But you can't say enough about a group that's barely given up double-digit goals all season. The old cliche, 'Defense wins championships,' is about as true at it gets with this group.
"In my 23 years of being around as a coach in any capacity, there aren't many teams that have been able to do what we've done to this point."
The defense boasts juniors Will Raftery and Owen Foppe on the outside, with seniors Mirzet Softic and Muamer Pandzic patrolling the center. Senior goalie Meldin Sabotic also has been outstanding with eight shutouts, a 0.62 goals-against average and 92 saves.
"We haven't given up many goals, and that's a testament to their determination back there," Harper said. "When you've got a top-notch goalkeeper like Meldin behind you, you know you've got a guy who can account for a mistake here and there. And Meldin knows he's got guys in front of him that will dig and grind and keep fighting for him, too."
Raftery enjoys the role he has with his fellow defenders. Their effectiveness, he said, is a byproduct of communication.
"We have great chemistry on and off the field. That's a big part of our success," Raftery said. "I've never been a part of a team that's only let in one goal, or zero goals, in every game. That's pretty impressive.
"We're all solid. We have some bigger center backs who are definitely more physical in the air. And our wingbacks are pretty fast. We can get up and down the field. There's no real weak spots in our defense. We all pick up for each other and we all communicate very well."
Sabotic hasn't necessarily been under as much fire as a keeper with a porous defense in his front, but when tested he answers the bell with quick movements to either side and leaping ability.
"We lock it down back there," said Sabotic, who expected defense to be the Panthers' strong suit. "We had a good amount of guys returning — a solid back line. And I was confident in myself and my abilities as well. I know what I bring to the table and I know what the others guys bring, so it was a goal of ours to keep an under one goal a game average."
Mehlville was its familiar suffocating self in the Class 3 District 1 tournament. The Panthers beat Lutheran South 8-0 in the quarterfinals, blanked Cape Central 7-0 in the semifinals and earned a 2-1 victory against Cape Notre Dame in the final. Cape Notre Dame placed second in the Class 3 state tournament last year.
The Panthers, whose district championship was their first in four years, hope their defensive prowess will help carry them to their first state title. They placed fourth in the Class 3 tournament in 2007.
A matchup against visiting Ladue (21-6-1) in the state quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday is preventing Mehlville from getting too giddy about its exciting possibilities. But just being in the mix is fine for now.
"From the start of the season, we knew we were going to be a good group," Raftery said. "We don't want the season to end; we want to keep going. We're very determined to win the state championship."
That's a sentiment echoed by Sabotic.
"One hundred percent," he said. "From day one, it's been our goal to play on championship weekend — not this weekend, but the following weekend. We're taking everything one step at a time. It's a process. It's business for us to take every game step by step."
Raftery was a forward last year, although he had experience playing defense with his club team. He led Mehlville with seven goals last season.
"Will brings a sense of calm to the team," Harper said. "He leads by example and dictates how the flow of the game is going to go with. And then you couple that with Owen Foppe on the other side of the field. Owen brings such a wealth of experience. Whatever he lacks, or when he gets frustrated, he's a kid that keeps fighting. He would have no trouble running through a brick wall to win a game."
Harper's scouting report on his central defenders, Softic and Pandzic, is similar. He calls both of them "stalwarts."
"They're hard-nosed and tough tacklers, with great size and ability," Harper said. "They both understand the game well and work well with the coaching staff and Meldin in the net. Mirzet and Muamer have just been fantastic back there."
Even though Sabotic has full confidence in his quartet of defenders, he attempts to never let down his guard. If the Panthers need him to make a key save, perhaps to win a game, Sabotic knows he must be ready.
"My mindset before every game is I've got to be ready to make a save — no matter what," Sabotic said. "If it's from 30 yards, 15 yards, 6 yards, I'm always ready. I take warmups seriously, I take training seriously. Shots are shots no matter what, and I've got to be ready to make saves.
"But there definitely have been a couple of games where (the defense) has played so well that teams haven't even been able to get a shot off."
Harper doesn't substitute often, but when he does, junior Alen Okanovic is another defensive whiz who will have a more prominent role in 2022.
"Alen brings great speed and tenacity on the wings," Harper said. "We're trying to simplify things for him a little bit so he can be a bigger part of what we're doing. But coming off the bench, we don't lose a whole lot defensively (with Okanovic)."
Offensively, the Panthers feature three seniors: forward Nico Cataranicchia (20 goals, 16 assists) and midfielders Anis Smajlovic (18 goals, 12 assists) and Dino Mahmutovic (nine goals, six assists), who has five goals in the postseason to boost his numbers. Smajlovic has committed to Akron.
"The guys (on defense) make it a lot easier on the guys in front," Harper said. "They can relax and focus on what they've got to do. They know those guys are just going to gobble everything up in the back."
Harper expects Ladue to be an extremely difficult opponent.
"We know Coach (David) Aronberg is going to bring a great team, and we know they're having a phenomenal season as well," Harper said. "At this time of year when you're down to eight teams, you're not going to get an easy one no matter where you look. We're expecting nothing short of what we expected and what we got when we played Cape Notre Dame.
"We know we're going to have to play our A game to get through it, and we're going to make them play their 'A' game to get past us. These guys are up for it. They're prepared, excited and nervous. We're optimistic, yes. But we're trying to stay humble, too, because we know one of these two great teams is going home Saturday. We don't want that to be us."
Harper is wary of postseason mood swings. A solid performance and a heart-stopping win can be followed by a letdown if attention to detail lags.