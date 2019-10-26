O'Fallon players celebrate with the championship plaque during the Class 3A O'Fallon Regional Final game on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at O"Fallon School in O'Fallon Township, IL. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon players celebrate the goal by senior Brendan Hill (8) during the Class 3A O'Fallon Regional Final game on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at O"Fallon School in O'Fallon Township, IL. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon players celebrate with the championship plaque during the Class 3A O'Fallon Regional Final game on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at O"Fallon School in O'Fallon Township, IL. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon players celebrate the goal by senior Brendan Hill (8) during the Class 3A O'Fallon Regional Final game on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at O"Fallon School in O'Fallon Township, IL. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'FALLON, ILL. — Brendan Hill spent the first month of the soccer season nursing a sore ankle.
Then, the O'Fallon High midfielder needed a little more time to work his way back into playing shape.
All told, his regular season was nothing special.
But that didn't matter Saturday night.
The speedy senior scored in the 61st minute to help the Panthers to a 2-1 win over Collinsville in the Class 3A O'Fallon Regional championship match at O'Fallon High.
O'Fallon (15-4-2) captured its first regional crown since 2014 and will face Southwestern Conference rival Edwardsville (18-4-1) in the semifinal round of the Normal Community west Sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Belleville East.
Collinsville (13-9) finished third in the state last season and had won three successive regional titles. Plus, the tradition-rich Kahoks carried an impressive eight-match winning streak into the contest.
All of that didn't seem to impress Hill or the fired-up Panthers.
"This was our last chance to do this," Hill said. "We came in here knowing we had to get this done."
Hill and fellow senior Ben Koenig triggered the offense while senior goalkeeper Steven Merrill had a pair of key saves down the stretch.
"It's our last year and we want to make a far run in state," Koenig said. "That's what we're looking for."
O'Fallon took the first step along that goal by fighting through rain and wind all night long.
"Under these conditions, it was tough for both teams," O'Fallon coach Jason Turkington said. "We stayed calm and didn't panic. We did what we needed to do."
Hill might have the happiest player on an overjoyed team. He has rounded back into form at the perfect time after a frustrating beginning to his final campaign.
"It took a while for me to get back into the rhythm of play," Hill said.
Hill scored a key goal in a 2-0 win over Belleville West in the semifinal round before pounding home the Panthers' biggest tally of the season Saturday.
Those are his only two goals this season.
"I like saving them for the big events," Hill joked. "It feels better."
Hill converted from close range off a perfect pass from Andre Robertson to break a 1-1 tie with 19 minutes and 36 seconds left in regulation. Collinsville goalkeeper Logan Rader got a hand on the drive, but the wet ball was simply too tough to grasp.
"A great pass and I just wanted to make sure I put it in," Hill said. "Just like we do it in practice."
Koenig got things rolling with his ninth goal of the season in the sixth minute. He sailed in along the right wing and placed a perfect ball past Rader.
Collinsville tied the match on a nifty header by Ryan Null off a corner kick in the 32nd minute.
The Kahoks seemed to grab the moment after that goal and had the run of play throughout the first 19 minutes of the second half.
But O'Fallon capitalized on its best chance of the half.
"We had opportunities, we just couldn't finish," Collinsville coach Rob Lugge said. "That's soccer. I thought we played pretty well. We made a couple changes, we were attacking the net — just couldn't score."
O'Fallon claimed its 15th overall regional title.
"In my four years here, this is the best (win)," Koenig said. "This makes up for all of the previous (regional) losses."
The Panthers have won six in a row and have outscored their opponents 19-2 along the way.
"We feel pretty good about the way we're playing," Hill said. "We're ready for anybody."
