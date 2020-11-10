Holiday's PK magic lifts St. Dominic past De Smet and into final four

O'FALLON, Mo. — At the end of each soccer practice, the St. Dominic players line up for penalty kicks.
One-by-one each player takes a single shot on goal.
The unofficial winner of this skills competition is little-used sophomore midfielder Michael Holiday.
"I don't think he's missed all year," St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said.
So Koeller had no qualms about inserting Holiday into the PK lineup on Tuesday with the season on the line.
"I was 100 certain he'd come through," Koeller said.
Swift move, coach.
Holiday scored in the sixth round of penalty kicks to lead the Crusaders to a thrilling 2-1 win over De Smet in a Class 4 quarterfinal contest at Crusader Stadium.
St. Dominic (22-1), which won its sixth in a row, will take on Jefferson City (25-2) in a semifinal contest on Saturday in Jefferson City.
De Smet (9-2), the defending Class 4 state champion, had a seven-match winning streak snapped.
Holiday drilled a low shot past De Smet keeper Kyle O'Shea to give his team an insurmountable 6-5 PK advantage.
"I was kind of surprised he picked me," Holiday said. "But, I was able to stay calm. I hit (the ball) just like I would do in practice."
Holiday spent the entire gut-wrenching 105-minute match watching from the bench.
After each team made its first five shots, Koeller pointed to Holiday during the break and told him he would be the first man up in round six.
"I warmed up a little, took about two runs (along the sidelines)," Holiday said. "That's all I needed."
Holiday wasn't the Crusaders' only PK hero. Senior goalie Will Nicholson made a diving stop of a blast at the top of the sixth round.
It was the only save made by either goalie among 12 shots.
"The first few kicks, I was just guessing," Nicholson said. "The last one, I sort of saw him open up his hips and I just trusted myself and was able to get there."
Ironically, Nicholson played his freshman season at De Smet before transferring to the O'Fallon-based school. He still has friends on the team.
"I congratulated them on a great game," Nicholson said.
Jimmy Doherty, Andrew Harper, Nathan Grewe, Andrew Meyers and Jake Karolczak all made their PK's for the hosts prior to Holiday's winner.
"My team just grinded it out," Koeller said. "They responded. I'm just so proud of them."
The high-intensity match was worthy of a state final.
De Smet jumped to a 1-0 lead on a goal by red-hot senior Thomas Redmond in the 37th minute. He corralled a high pass that went into the box and beat Nicholson with a hard drive. It was Redmond's fourth goal in the last two matches.
Doherty equalized for St. Dominic with 18 minutes, 31 seconds left in regulation on a high drive into the upper-left hand corner.
The teams traded opportunities the rest of the way before heading into the PK round.
"It's not the best way to end it, you'd much rather play it out," Koeller said. "But we made the most of it."
The Spartans had their eyes set on back-to-back state titles for the first time in their rich-tradition.
But they came up just short.
"I knew it was going to come down to grit," De Smet coach Josh Klein said. "Both teams showed it. One (PK) didn't fall. That's the only difference."
St. Dominic will be making its 10th final four appearance in school history and will be searching for its sixth state title after winning back-to-back Class 2 crowns in 2012-2013.
"These kids just keep getting it done," Koeller noted. "I can't say enough about this group."
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.