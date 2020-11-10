Holiday's PK magic lifts St. Dominic past De Smet and into final four

Holiday spent the entire gut-wrenching 105-minute match watching from the bench.

After each team made its first five shots, Koeller pointed to Holiday during the break and told him he would be the first man up in round six.

"I warmed up a little, took about two runs (along the sidelines)," Holiday said. "That's all I needed."

Holiday wasn't the Crusaders' only PK hero. Senior goalie Will Nicholson made a diving stop of a blast at the top of the sixth round.

It was the only save made by either goalie among 12 shots.

"The first few kicks, I was just guessing," Nicholson said. "The last one, I sort of saw him open up his hips and I just trusted myself and was able to get there."

Ironically, Nicholson played his freshman season at De Smet before transferring to the O'Fallon-based school. He still has friends on the team.

"I congratulated them on a great game," Nicholson said.

Jimmy Doherty, Andrew Harper, Nathan Grewe, Andrew Meyers and Jake Karolczak all made their PK's for the hosts prior to Holiday's winner.

"My team just grinded it out," Koeller said. "They responded. I'm just so proud of them."