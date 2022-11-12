Holliday’s late goal propels St. Dominic over Chaminade and into Class 4 semifinals

O'FALLON, Mo. — Michael Holliday remembered the moment that suddenly was playing out once more.

A little more than a week ago, Holliday and his teammates mobbed Alex Newman after he scored in the final seconds to lift St. Dominic to the Class 4 District 3 title over Fort Zumwalt North.

Eight days later, Holliday found himself in a vastly similar position. Stationed inside the box, Holliday watched the ball clank off the near post and onto his foot.

“This feels just like (that moment),” Holliday recalled thinking to himself.

Then the St. Dominic senior midfielder roofed in the rebound in the 76th minute to lift his team to a 2-1 victory over Chaminade in a Class 4 boys soccer state quarterfinal Saturday at St. Dominic High.

And thus, St. Dominic’s late-season magic continued.

Winners of eight successive matches, the Crusaders (18-8-2) advanced to face CBC (16-9) in a Class 4 state semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton. St. Dominic finished second in Class 4 in 2020, falling 1-0 in overtime to Jackson.

Saturday’s thriller was the Crusaders’ second victory over Chaminade in the last 19 days. St. Dominic came away with a 5-1 victory over the Red Devils on Oct. 24 at St. Dominic.

“It’s a lot of fun, especially because at the beginning of the season, we weren’t doing too well,” Holliday said. “When we played Chaminade in the regular season, we started to pick it up.

During this eight-match winning streak, the Crusaders have outscored their opponents 24-6. They haven’t surrendered more than two goals in more than one match during this current stretch.

“The run that these guys have put together … we’ve come a long way,” St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said. “We started out trying to put the pieces together and now these guys have … been unbelievable.”

The No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, Chaminade finished 19-7-1.

In its dramatic District 3 championship win over Fort Zumwalt North on Nov. 3, St. Dominic needed all 80 minutes before finding the back of the net.

The Crusaders needed only 66 seconds to strike first Saturday.

Senior Chase Freesmeier darted down the near sideline with two Chaminade defenders close by. The St. Dominic defender juked past one defender, zipped past another before floating a pass toward the middle of the box. The ball landed at the foot of sophomore Johnny Petruso, who buried it for a 1-0 Crusaders lead in the second minute.

Petruso’s team-leading 15th goal of the season sparked an early surge for the Crusaders, who continuously possessed in the offensive third and pressured Red Devils senior goalkeeper JP McAlone.

But McAlone successfully challenged a number of chances and cleared the ball away from danger. His teammates fed off his energy.

Chaminade then mounted waves of pressure on St. Dominic freshman goalkeeper Owen Wolf, who stood tall in the midst of plenty of dangerous chances. Wolf made six saves in the first half, often denying the Red Devils of prime scoring opportunities.

But Chaminade finally broke through for the equalizer. Senior midfielder Lucas Higgins knocked in a rebound off the post to tie the match 1-1 in the 37th minute. The tally was Higgins’ seventh of the season.

Chaminade fired 16 shots, including six on goal in the first half.

St. Dominic made some slight adjustments at the break. Koeller wanted to see his club more apply more pressure on Chaminade’s top line, including senior Giovanni Gabriele, who entered the match with a team-high 21 goals on the season.

The adjustments worked. The Crusaders applied more pressure and shifted fields quickly to change possession, which created more opportunities at the net.

Meanwhile, Wolf continued to excel in goal for the Crusaders. But the first-year star netminder suffered a concussion, according to Koeller, after colliding with Chaminade’s Graham Basile near the top of the box in the 64th minute. Freshman keeper Jackson Hanna finished the match for the Crusaders. Wolf’s status for next week has yet to be determined, Koeller said.

The duo of Wolf and Hanna denied three second-half shots by Chaminade, who also received three corner kicks.

The decisive play came in the final minutes before Holliday sent his team to the Class 4 semifinals.

“It was a real good game,” Chaminade coach Mike Gauvain said. “We had a real good first half and thought maybe we could’ve got another one or two. You’ve got to give them credit for keeping us off the board in the second half. They got a couple good opportunities and banged one in at the end, and that’s the game.”