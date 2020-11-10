Holliday's PK magic lifts St. Dominic past De Smet and into final four

De Smet jumped to a 1-0 lead on a goal by red-hot senior Thomas Redmond in the 37th minute. He corralled a high pass that went into the box and beat Nicholson with a hard drive. It was Redmond's fourth goal in the last two matches.

Doherty equalized for St. Dominic with 18 minutes and 31 seconds left in regulation on a high drive into the upper-left hand corner.

The teams traded opportunities the rest of the way before heading into the PK round.

"It's not the best way to end it, you'd much rather play it out," Koeller said. "But we made the most of it."

The Spartans had their eyes set on back-to-back state titles for the first time in their rich-tradition.

But they came up just short.

"I knew it was going to come down to grit," De Smet coach Josh Klein said. "Both teams showed it. One (PK) didn't fall. That's the only difference."

St. Dominic will be making its 10th final four appearance in school history and will be searching for its sixth state title after winning successive Class 2 crowns in 2012-2013.

"These kids just keep getting it done," Koeller noted. "I can't say enough about this group."

