Houseworth provides another winner as Chaminade blanks Eureka

EUREKA — Chaminade brought forth reinforcements Saturday when it couldn’t solve Eureka sophomore goalkeeper Andrew Yoakum.

The key reinforcement for the Red Devils in their 1-0 Class 4 boys soccer sectional win proved to be sophomore midfielder Aiden Houseworth.

More of a defensive midfielder, Houseworth pushed forward into the play and scored on a rebound with 10 minutes and 47 seconds to play.

“Last year, I was actually on the freshman team and I scored a lot of goals, so it was exciting getting involved in the offense,” Houseworth said. “It’s been a lot of fun to get back on the offensive side of the ball. We have a great defense and it's fun to be a part of it. I’m just glad I could contribute.”

Houseworth contributed his second game-winning goal in do-or-die time. His header in a district semifinal on Halloween afternoon beat SLUH.

Chaminade (11-6), which won by a 1-0 scoreline for the third consecutive game and fourth time in five outings, advanced to play host to Jackson (16-3) in a quarterfinal Tuesday. Jackson rallied Saturday for a 3-2 victory at Lindbergh in another sectional.