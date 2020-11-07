Houseworth provides another winner as Chaminade blanks Eureka

EUREKA — Chaminade brought forth reinforcements Saturday when it couldn’t solve Eureka sophomore goalkeeper Andrew Yoakum.
The key reinforcement for the Red Devils in their 1-0 Class 4 boys soccer sectional win proved to be sophomore midfielder Aiden Houseworth.
More of a defensive midfielder, Houseworth pushed forward into the play and scored on a rebound with 10 minutes and 47 seconds to play.
“Last year, I was actually on the freshman team and I scored a lot of goals, so it was exciting getting involved in the offense,” Houseworth said. “It’s been a lot of fun to get back on the offensive side of the ball. We have a great defense and it's fun to be a part of it. I’m just glad I could contribute.”
Houseworth contributed his second game-winning goal in do-or-die time. His header in a district semifinal on Halloween afternoon beat SLUH.
Chaminade (11-6), which won by a 1-0 scoreline for the third consecutive game and fourth time in five outings, advanced to play host to Jackson (16-3) in a quarterfinal Tuesday. Jackson rallied Saturday for a 3-2 victory at Lindbergh in another sectional.
“Hats off to (Eureka's) goalkeeper,” said Red Devils head coach Mike Gauvain, who returned to the team after a three-game quarantine absence for COVID-19 exposure. “He kept us off the board and we had enough chances to get a few more goals when we tested him. We also didn’t play probably as smart as we should have out there on the offensive side. We got our goal, defensively we were good again and here we are. We kept the ball, we just didn’t play as smart as we could have in the final third of the field.”
Yoakum helped keep Eureka (5-9) level most of the game, including a key point-blank save against Chaminade's Quinn Braekel with 35 minutes left and a sprawling save he made on a shot by senior midfielder Joe Hipskind with seconds left in the first half.
But in the end a rebound made all the difference.
“It just caught me off guard, I kind of slipped when I went for it,” Yoakum said. “When I hit it back on the first shot, it just went straight back to the other team. Chaminade was really good at breaking down our backs and crossing the ball in. They had some scary attempts on the net. (The defense) kept blocking them. They didn’t allow them to get by.”
Just 12 minutes into the game, Eureka's Ryan Schwentker rifled a shot that Red Devils sophomore goalkeeper Mason Beck stopped with a diving save.
Before Saturday, the teams had not played since 2001, when Chaminade beat Eureka 9-1.
Now, the Red Devils return to the state quarterfinals for the first time since a 2017 loss to Vianney. They face Jackson for the first time this century.
“I felt good that we put another zero up,” Gauvain said. “We have yet to give up a goal in the tournament and we’re going to need that because we don’t score a lot. (Saturday), we got our chance and Aiden came in and got another winner for us. We’ll be ready to go.”
