Illinois boys soccer postseason roundup: Althoff advances into first state final

Jake Pollock scored three goals Friday as Althoff rolled to a 4-1 victory against Bloomington Central Catholic in an Illinois Class 1A boys soccer state semifinal at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.
The Crusaders (24-4-2), who had never been in the semifinals before and had only reached the quarterfinals one previous time in 1999, advanced to the first state final in program history and will face Wheaton Academy (18-4-1) in the 1A title game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Pollock opened the scoring in the ninth minute and Landon Welch made it 2-0 at halftime for the Crusaders, who won their ninth consecutive game.
Pollock scored both Althoff goals in the second half, his third coming four minutes after Central Catholic had pulled to within 3-1 on a Gavin Young goal in the 56th minute.
Triad 3, Mascoutah 0: The Knights got goals from three different players and pushed their unbeaten streak to 34 games to win the Class 2A Triad Sectional title.
Trent Cissell scored in the first half for the Knights, who then got goals in the second half from Wyatt Suter and TJ Suter.
Brayden Tonn and David DuPont split the goalkeeping shutout. The Knights have not allowed a goal in four postseason games.
Triad (23-0-1) advanced to play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Super-Sectional.
The Knights will play either Normal Community West or Urbana, which meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Bloomington Sectional final.
Triad is going for its second super-sectional title in three seasons. It finished third in Class 2A in 2019. No state tournament was contested in Illinois last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collinsville 2, Moline 1: Jimmy Crowder's goal in the 78th minute broke a tie and lifted the Kahoks to the Class 3A Collinsville Sectional title.
The Kahoks (21-3-2) won their 17th consecutive game and advanced to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A Bloomington Super-Sectional. They will face or Lockport, which beat Romeoville 5-2 on Friday in the Orland Park Sandburg Sectional final.
The sectional title is Collinsville's first since 2018, when it went on to finish third in Class 3A in the program's ninth state tournament appearance.
Collinsville never trailed and led 1-0 on a Jaylen Wade goal in the 13th minute before Moline tied the game 1-1 on Saiheed Jah's goal in the 55th minute.
The 21-victory season is the best for the Kahoks since 1993, when they went 22-4-2 and finished third in the state tournament.