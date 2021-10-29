Illinois boys soccer postseason roundup: Althoff advances into first state final

Jake Pollock scored three goals Friday as Althoff rolled to a 4-1 victory against Bloomington Central Catholic in an Illinois Class 1A boys soccer state semifinal at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

The Crusaders (24-4-2), who had never been in the semifinals before and had only reached the quarterfinals one previous time in 1999, advanced to the first state final in program history and will face Wheaton Academy (18-4-1) in the 1A title game at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Pollock opened the scoring in the ninth minute and Landon Welch made it 2-0 at halftime for the Crusaders, who won their ninth consecutive game.

Pollock scored both Althoff goals in the second half, his third coming four minutes after Central Catholic had pulled to within 3-1 on a Gavin Young goal in the 56th minute.

Triad 3, Mascoutah 0: The Knights got goals from three different players and pushed their unbeaten streak to 34 games to win the Class 2A Triad Sectional title.

Trent Cissell scored in the first half for the Knights, who then got goals in the second half from Wyatt Suter and TJ Suter.

Brayden Tonn and David DuPont split the goalkeeping shutout. The Knights have not allowed a goal in four postseason games.