Illinois boys soccer postseason roundup: Columbia rolls into Class 1A regional final

The Columbia boys soccer team got three goals from senior Jack Steckler, two from senior Cam Ellner and two from sophomore Hayes Van Breusegen on Wednesday as they beat Salem 7-0 in the semifinals of the Class 1A Freeburg Regional.

Columbia (15-6-1), which led 2-0 at halftime, will play Gibault (7-10) in the regional final at 5 p.m. Friday. The Hawks defeated Freeburg 2-1 in penalty kicks in the other semifinal.

Columbia and Gibault met once during the regular season, with Columbia winning 1-0 on Sept. 13 on a second-half goal by Steckler.

Father McGivney 7, Roxana 1: Mason Holmes and Daniel Gierer scored two goals each for the Griffins as they advanced to play at 4 p.m. Friday in the Class 1A Roxana Regional final.

Owen Terrell helped spark the offensive fireworks with one goal and three assists, with Aaron Broadwater and Tanner Garner scoring one goal apiece.

Gierer also had two assists for Father McGivney, which improved to 9-1-1 in its last 11 and moved one win from the third regional title in program history.

Mater Dei 2, Maryville Christian 0: The host Knights got goals from Karan D'Souza and Ben Van Aalst to move one victory from winning a regional title for the third consecutive season.

Reid Innes made four saves and earned the shutout in goal for Mater Dei (5-11-4), which won for the second time in four games after enduring a nine-game winless streak from Sept. 12-Oct. 3.

The Knights play host to Breese Central (8-10) in the Class 1A Mater Dei Regional final at 4 p.m. Friday. The Knights beat the Cougars 1-0 on Sept. 3 and are 3-0-1 in the last four meetings.

Maryville Christian (7-10-1), a first-year Illinois High School Association member, was coming off the first postseason victory in school history — a 3-0 decision against Carlyle on Oct. 7.

Newton 3, Carlinville 0: The Cavies fell in the semifinals of the Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Regional.