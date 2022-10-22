Illinois boys soccer postseason roundup: Edwardsville shuts out Collinsville for 3A regional crown

Senior Tyler Dacus banged in a penalty kick in the second half Saturday, giving Edwardsville the only goal it needed in a 2-0 victory over Collinsville in the championship game of the Class 3A Collinsville Regional.

Dacus converted in the 58th minute to make it 1-0. The Tigers added insurance with an own goal in the 73rd minute when an Edwardsville free kick caromed off a Kahoks defender and into the net.

The game included seven yellow cards and one red card. The Tigers had five yellows; the Kahoks had two yellows and a red.

Collinsville, which reached the super-sectional last year, finished 17-4-2. The Kahoks played without junior Adam Reiniger, who suffered an ankle injury Wednesday against Quincy. Reiniger had 23 goals and four assists.

The Tigers (15-5-2) will play O'Fallon (12-7-2) in the semifinals of the Moline Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be played at a site to be determined in the Metro East.

"It's a difficult one," Tigers coach Mark Heiderscheid said of playing O'Fallon for the third time this season. "Most times, we are going to try to keep it a soccer game and keep possession. The hope is we can do that."

Edwardsville and O'Fallon split their two regular-season games, with Edwardsville winning 2-1 on Sept. 13 in O'Fallon and O'Fallon winning 2-1 on Oct. 4 in Edwardsville.

Mascoutah 2, Carbondale 1: The Indians got goals from senior Nathan Hippard and junior Nico Beyer to defeat the Terriers in the title game of the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional.

Mascoutah (13-8-1) will play Mississippi Valley Conference opponent Civic Memorial (23-4) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals of the Civic Memorial Sectional. The teams split two contests in the regular season.

Waterloo 7, Marion 1: The steadily improving Bulldogs had no difficulty advancing to the Civic Memorial Sectional as they plowed through Marion in the title tilt of the Class 2A Harrisburg Regional.

Goal-scorers for Waterloo were Ethan Gardner (two), Brenden Eschmann, Grant Eugea, Ty Kinzinger and Caeden Wille.

Waterloo, which will face Triad on Wednesday in the Civic Memorial Sectional, defeated the Knights 2-1 on Oct. 6 in Waterloo.

Althoff 3, Columbia 0: The powerful Crusaders took another step toward the Class 1A state tournament Friday night when they beat Columbia 3-0 in the title game of the Althoff Sectional.

Althoff (25-1), which placed second at state last year, received a pair of goals from senior Dylan Ysursa and one from senior Brody Bugger.

The Crusaders have won 24 in a row since losing 2-1 to Edwardsville in the second game of the season.

Next up for Althoff is the Virden Super-Sectional at North Mac High School, where it will meet Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin for a berth in the state semifinals Friday in Peoria.

Civic Memorial 6, Mattoon 1: In another game Friday, the Eagles got four goals from senior superstar Bryce Davis as they dismantled the Green Wave in the title game of the Class 2A Mattoon Sectional.

Davis has 58 goals this season. Also finding the back of the net for the Eagles (23-4) were seniors Ethan Miller and Brayden Zyung.