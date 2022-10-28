Illinois boys soccer postseason roundup: Triad, Edwardsville advance to super-sectionals

BETHALTO — The Triad boys soccer team moved one victory from a third consecutive state tournament appearance with a 4-0 victory Friday against host Civic Memorial in the Class 2A Civic Memorial Sectional final.

Wyatt Suter scored two goals while Gibson Hunt and Jake Stewart had one goal each for the Knights (20-3), who advanced to play Chatham Glenwood (18-3-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 2A Rochester Super-Sectional.

Glenwood advanced Friday with a 2-1 overtime victory against Rochester in the 2A Chatham Sectional final. Triad and Glenwood haven't played since 2019, a 1-0 Triad victory in a sectional final.

Triad goalkeeper Max Rader made one save in goal in earning a shutout victory.

The Knights won their 34th consecutive game against Civic Memorial dating to 2008, though two Mississippi Valley Conference meetings this season between the teams both were decided by one goal.

The Eagles (24-5), seeking their first sectional title since 2000, had an eight-game win streak snapped and suffered their first shutout since falling 1-0 to Triad on Sept. 3.

Triad finished as the Class 2A runner-up last season and finished third in 2019. No state tournament was played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Knights are seeking their first state championship.

Edwardsville 2, Joliet West 1 (PKs, 5-4): The Tigers fell behind early, got a goal from Evan Moore in the second half and won the Class 3A Moline Sectional title in penalty kicks.

Edwardsville (17-5-2) had a five-game shutout streak ended in the second minute when Joliet West (17-6-3) scored on a penalty kick. But West had a player ejected late in the first half and Edwardsville tied the game early in the second on Moore's goal.

The Tigers will play Romeoville (26-1-1) in the Class 3A Bloomington Super-Sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bloomington High. Romeoville beat Chicago Heights Bloom 1-0 in penalty kicks Friday in the Lockport Sectional final.

Edwardsville and Romeoville last played in 2012, a 3-0 Edwardsville victory in a sectional final.