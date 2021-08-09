Inclement weather doesn't dampen midnight kickoff for Althoff boys soccer team

BELLEVILLE — The coaching staff and a handful of parents watched the clocks on their cell phones. Others checked the weather radar.
When Sunday turned into Monday at the stroke of midnight, Althoff soccer players jogged onto the field for their first official practice of the boys season as permitted by the Illinois High School Association.
Heavy rain about 20 minutes later made for an abbreviated workout, but that hardly mattered. It was still a new beginning.
"It's actually kind of fun," senior defender Mason Bunting said. "I've never experienced anything like this before. I'm always willing to try new things, so I think it's fun to get the team together. I know everybody's pretty tired, but come on. It's exciting."
COVID-19 postponed the Illinois boys soccer season last fall into a shortened spring season with no postseason.
The Crusaders have high hopes again. Their first game will be Aug. 23 against Columbia in the Metro Cup tournament, just 135 days after their spring season finale.
"(The season) was gone like that. Now it's back like that," Bunting said with a finger snap. "We came out of the year undefeated. Now we have to come out and just try our best. We've got to keep up the standard. This is a fun group. But whenever it's time to get serious, we'll get serious."
Sixth-year Althoff coach Skip Birdsong, who coached the Granite City girls team from 2007-11, had never coordinated a midnight practice.
"I've talked about it for years, since I got back into coaching," Birdsong said. "Usually, we start school the same week we start practice, so we just haven't been able to do it. But this year, school's a week later. And with COVID and everything else, we thought we would try to come up with some creative ways for them to start a season and have some fond memories.
"It is a little gimmicky. We invited the parents to come out if they wanted to, and everyone liked doing that. It's more for kind of kicking the season off in a different way. This was definitely the year to do this."
Birdsong said his first experience at a midnight practice was in 1989 when he was a junior at Granite City under legendary former coach Gene Baker.
The Warriors won the state championship that year, so Baker had another midnight practice in 1990. It was the precursor to another state title.
"There would be 1,000 people watching us practice for an hour and a half at midnight. It was crazy," Birdsong said. "It was a different time, a different place. (Baker's) thing was we would run until somebody couldn't run any longer, basically. Then we would come back the next morning at like 9 or something."
Althoff graduated its leading scorer in Mason Wagner, who had 21 goals and 14 assists.
But juniors Brody Bugger (seven goals, eight assists) and Jake Pollack (six goals, 10 assists) return, as does sophomore Hank Gomric (nine goals). Senior goalkeeper Tyler Tieman also is back.
"We've got a lot of returning players," Birdsong said. "You've got to perform once you step on the field, but yeah, we should be a competitive team this year. That was another good reason to do this. They get it. Nobody's complaining. They were looking forward to this."
Senior midfielder Landon Welch said he would have been at home, possibly playing video games, had there not been a midnight practice.
"It's great," Welch said. "We'll get after it quick, in any condition. I normally stay up this late anyway. It's definitely different. But we're all family getting together. I was excited about this all night. I just listened to some music and got in the mood to play soccer."