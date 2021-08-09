Inclement weather doesn't dampen midnight kickoff for Althoff boys soccer team

Sixth-year Althoff coach Skip Birdsong, who coached the Granite City girls team from 2007-11, had never coordinated a midnight practice.

"I've talked about it for years, since I got back into coaching," Birdsong said. "Usually, we start school the same week we start practice, so we just haven't been able to do it. But this year, school's a week later. And with COVID and everything else, we thought we would try to come up with some creative ways for them to start a season and have some fond memories.

"It is a little gimmicky. We invited the parents to come out if they wanted to, and everyone liked doing that. It's more for kind of kicking the season off in a different way. This was definitely the year to do this."

Birdsong said his first experience at a midnight practice was in 1989 when he was a junior at Granite City under legendary former coach Gene Baker.

The Warriors won the state championship that year, so Baker had another midnight practice in 1990. It was the precursor to another state title.