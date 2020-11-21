Jackson makes history by beating St. Dominic in OT for first state title

St. Dominic (23-2) had chances in its quest for a sixth state championship but first since 2013 and first in the Missouri’s highest classification.

With just more than two minutes gone in the second half, a penalty kick was awarded to St. Dominic after a foul in the Jackson box. Junior midfielder Andrew Harper slid the ball wide right of Jackson senior goalkeeper Luke Mirly and the goal to keep the game scoreless.

Mirly won the game, making four saves.

“Congratulations to Jackson, they’re a great team,” St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said. “They did what they had to do. We had our opportunities and we didn’t put them away. The game is cruel in that way. My guys will hurt for a little bit, but they had a great season. When they look back, they’ll know we had a great season and were a great team.”

Jackson also had multiple back line clearances and won for the fourth time in five games past regulation.

Jackson won at Northwest-Cedar Hill in the Class 4 District 1 final in double overtime, won at Chaminade in a quarterfinal in double overtime and then beat Park Hill at home in double overtime.