Jackson scores late to eliminate Lindbergh

“That’s exactly what the game plan was. We wanted to stretch the field and use our quick wingers to try to control the game and in the first half that was the answer,” Lindbergh coach Mark Giesing said.

In the 23rd minute, senior Max Yenzer accepted the ball in the middle of the field and booted it down the right sideline for senior Riley Pemberton to chase down. Pemberton sent a perfect cross into the yellow-painted end zone and onto the feet of senior striker Nedim Sarajilja. who clobbered a low shot that skipped under the outstretched arms of Jackson goalkeeper Luke Mirly for the opening goal.

“Neddy’s our guy. He’s the guy we look for and we like to run through him. He’s always open,” Pemberton said.

Sarajilja buried his 19th goal of the season nine minutes later. Starting with a pass to the sideline by senior goalkeeper Connor McFerron, Lindbergh perfectly exited its own zone. Yenzer found Nick Giesing in the midfield, who sent Sarajilja in behind the defense. The senior striker made no mistake, blasting another shot low and to the left of Mirly to give the Flyers a 2-0 cushion.

“Sarajilja has to be considered up there with any of the top strikers across the state right now. Both were really beautiful goals,” Giesing said.