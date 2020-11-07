Jackson scores late to eliminate Lindbergh

SAPPINGTON — Jackson High senior Jake Sauerbrunn felt the entire spectrum of emotions as he watched his teammate get fouled late in the second half of a tie soccer match on Saturday.
Sauerbrunn was certain the foul occurred in the penalty area, but a penalty kick was not awarded. After a moment of disbelief, he realized that he had the chance to send the Warriors to the state quarterfinal.
“There was a little disappointment. I'm very confident in Wil (Essner’s) PK taking ability, but when it was outside the box, I knew I had the ability to put that free kick in the net,” Sauerbrunn said.
Sauerbrunn lined it up and blasted a laser into the upper right quadrant of the goal with 3 minutes 9 seconds remaining to give Jackson a 3-2 victory over Lindbergh in a Class 4 sectional at Lindbergh High on Saturday.
Jackson (16-3) advances to face Chaminade (11-6) in a Class 4 quarterfinal on Tuesday.
It did not appear that late-game heroics would be a possibility for Jackson in the first half after Lindbergh (11-3) made a key strategical adjustment. At first, the Flyers unsuccessfully attempted to advance the ball using only the sidelines, but once they passed the ball to the middle of the field and then attacked the sidelines, they found much more available space.
“That’s exactly what the game plan was. We wanted to stretch the field and use our quick wingers to try to control the game and in the first half that was the answer,” Lindbergh coach Mark Giesing said.
In the 23rd minute, senior Max Yenzer accepted the ball in the middle of the field and booted it down the right sideline for senior Riley Pemberton to chase down. Pemberton sent a perfect cross into the yellow-painted end zone and onto the feet of senior striker Nedim Sarajilja. who clobbered a low shot that skipped under the outstretched arms of Jackson goalkeeper Luke Mirly for the opening goal.
“Neddy’s our guy. He’s the guy we look for and we like to run through him. He’s always open,” Pemberton said.
Sarajilja buried his 19th goal of the season nine minutes later. Starting with a pass to the sideline by senior goalkeeper Connor McFerron, Lindbergh perfectly exited its own zone. Yenzer found Nick Giesing in the midfield, who sent Sarajilja in behind the defense. The senior striker made no mistake, blasting another shot low and to the left of Mirly to give the Flyers a 2-0 cushion.
“Sarajilja has to be considered up there with any of the top strikers across the state right now. Both were really beautiful goals,” Giesing said.
Meanwhile, the Lindbergh defense was causing Jackson to be aware of more than the explosiveness of Sarajilja. Three times in the first half, Jackson was trapped offside and junior striker Chalon Domian, an All-Region performer in Class 4 last season, was struggling to find opportunities.
“Sometimes you play three or four games and they don’t try to trap you (offsides) and then you come up against a team that’s well-organized and they can trap you pretty quick. I think it just caught us off guard and we had to adjust,” Jackson coach Zack Walton said.
But Domian started to find some space late in the first half. In the 35th minute, he launched a left-footed shot that required the first sharp save of the game from McFerron. Then, in the 38th minute, the Warriors escaped on a 3-on-2, Domian found Mason Grindstaff streaking down the right side and Grindstaff buried a right-footed blast to cut the deficit to 2-1 at intermission.
“That goal was frustrating because I felt it was against the grain of play. It felt like we had the momentum and you’re wondering if the third (goal) is going to come,” Giesing said. “That goal I’m sure gave them heightened morale at halftime.”
That heightened morale carried into the second half as the chances for Jackson kept coming, but solid defense by Carter Sanderson, Timmy Jurado and center back Nathan Cobb helped to keep Jackson off the scoreboard.
But in the 64th minute, another free kick taken just outside the penalty area tied the score. Grindstaff sent the ball into a crowd and it eventually squirted onto the right foot of junior Brayden Stowe, who drove a shot past McFerron.
“At halftime I basically was saying to hang in there, that we were going to get opportunities and we have too many good players for us not to score,” Walton said. “To put one in the back of the net to tie it up was huge for us.”
Jackson kept applying the pressure. McFerron made a diving left-handed stop on sophomore Preston Lafave and had to fight through the swinging legs of several Warriors players on the back end of another free kick.
“They got the best of us on their counters and they’re a very dangerous team to lose the ball against,” Pemberton said.
And a final Jackson counterattack resulted in a foul near the penalty area and the sectional winning shot by Sauerbrunn.
“When we went down 2-0, we didn’t hang our heads. We knew we were getting chances,” Sauerbrunn said. “We just kept fighting and the goals finally came.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.