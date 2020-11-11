Jackson scores on late counter to stun Chaminade in double overtime

CREVE COEUR — Chaminade veteran soccer coach Mike Gauvain had every reason to curse the soccer gods Wednesday night.
But he has seen it all in his 33 years behind the bench.
And Gauvin knows the sport can be a fickle one.
His Red Devils dominated Jackson for 105 minutes in a Class 4 boys soccer state quarterfinal at Chaminade.
But Jackson scored on a counter with 4:31 left in the second 15-minute extra session to record an improbable 1-0 triumph in a match that the hosts dominated except on the scoreboard.
Gauvain, coaching his 954th high school match, realizes the best side does not always win, which he said adds to the mystery and enjoyment of the sport.
"Things like tonight used to bother me," he said. "Not anymore. I'm sad for our guys and I'm sad for my seniors. But I'm happy for (Jackson)."
Gauvain is the fourth-winningest coach in Missouri high school history with a 649-239-66 record. He has learned to take things in stride.
"There have been times where we've won where maybe we shouldn't have," he said. "Tonight, it just went the other way."
Chaminade, which finished 11-7, had 15 shots on goal to just two for Jackson (17-3), which will host Park Hill (16-9) on Saturday in the program's first final four appearance.
The Red Devils held a 14-3 advantage on corner kicks and dominated play up front. There was a stretch of almost 14 minutes in the first half when the ball never left Chaminade's offensive half of the pitch.
"I felt we'd eventually get one, we were playing so well," Chaminade senior midfielder Mick Hanon said. "One after another, our shots just kept going wide."
Jackson junior Deonta Blair scored the lone tally on a razor-sharp cross from Wil Essner on one of the Indians' two legitimate scoring chances.
"I don't know how to explain it, I'm just super-excited," Blair said of his golden goal.
Jackson senior goalkeeper Luke Mirly had plenty to do with the Red Devils' frustrations.
He made a host of highlight-reel saves in both halves to keep the match scoreless.
"That wasn't the game plan originally, to sit back that much," Mirly said. "After about five minutes, we figured that that was the way it was going to be. (Chaminade) was so smooth, so technical in the midfield. So we figured we'd just do what we had to do to keep the ball out of the net and take our chances that we'd get a goal eventually."
Hanon had several strong scoring opportunities. He just missed by inches on a drive in the 47th minute. Seniors Evan Browne and Joe Hipskind followed with shots that were turned away by Mirly.
Mirly also robbed Hipskind with a fingertip save of a tailing shot midway through the first extra session.
Sean Green ripped a shot off the cross bar in the first half that had Mirly beaten.
"We knew we had to defend because they're such a great team," Jackson coach Zach Walton said. "We knew if hung in there, we could give ourselves a chance."
Chaminade, which has won three state titles, was looking for its 10th final four trip and first since 2014 when it placed second.
"Sometimes, it's just not meant to be," Gauvain said.
Added Hanon, "If you watch this game, it could have been 6-0. It just wasn't our night."
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.