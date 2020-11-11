Jackson scores on late counter to stun Chaminade in double overtime

The Red Devils held a 14-3 advantage on corner kicks and dominated play up front. There was a stretch of almost 14 minutes in the first half when the ball never left Chaminade's offensive half of the pitch.

"I felt we'd eventually get one, we were playing so well," Chaminade senior midfielder Mick Hanon said. "One after another, our shots just kept going wide."

Jackson junior Deonta Blair scored the lone tally on a razor-sharp cross from Wil Essner on one of the Indians' two legitimate scoring chances.

"I don't know how to explain it, I'm just super-excited," Blair said of his golden goal.

Jackson senior goalkeeper Luke Mirly had plenty to do with the Red Devils' frustrations.

He made a host of highlight-reel saves in both halves to keep the match scoreless.

"That wasn't the game plan originally, to sit back that much," Mirly said. "After about five minutes, we figured that that was the way it was going to be. (Chaminade) was so smooth, so technical in the midfield. So we figured we'd just do what we had to do to keep the ball out of the net and take our chances that we'd get a goal eventually."