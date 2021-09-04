John Burroughs blanks Westminster for Metro League Tournament title

CLAYTON — John Burroughs' boys soccer team opened with pace and never relented on a sloppy Saturday morning.

The host Bombers scored two first-half goals to spark their 3-0 triumph over Westminster in the title game of the Metro League Tournament.

"This team hadn't given up any goals," John Burroughs junior Akil Dickerson said of the Wildcats. "For us to put two in real quick was exciting. This is big because these were the best teams in the Metro League. We worked really hard to win this tournament at the beginning of the season. It starts us off nice."

Heavy rain prompted the game to be moved to the artificial surface of the football field. It began at 9 a.m., an hour earlier than scheduled, so it could be completed and the field prepared for John Burroughs' afternoon football game against Brentwood.

It was the 10th consecutive game in the series in which the winner has recorded a shutout. The last time both teams scored at least one goal is Aug. 30, 2014, when Westminster won 2-1. John Burroughs has won three straight and six of the last seven against the Wildcats.