John Burroughs earns first win over Priory since 2017

LADUE — Peter Farley has wanted to have a feeling like he experienced Wednesday for as long as he can remember.
And thanks in large part to the John Burroughs junior, the euphoria of beating rival Priory might get to last for about a year.
Farley’s goal with 33 minutes remaining gave the Bombers a two-goal lead in what wound up being a 2-1 home victory in a battle between Metro League boys soccer powers. Farley harkened back to a 1-0 overtime loss to Priory last season in a Class 2 state semifinal as motivation for the strong effort showed in Wednesday's victory.
“They’ve beaten us the last couple of years, so every year this is a game we circle on our calendar,” Farley said. “We’ve been working really hard the past couple of months preparing for this game. The state game went to OT, so we’ve been thinking about that for the past 10 months. We’ve been waiting for this and we’re excited to get the win.”
The win is Burroughs’ first over Priory since Sept. 2017.
In the 29th minute, the Bombers (4-0 overall, 4-0 Metro League) took the lead for good.
That’s when sophomore Akil Dickerson outran the Priory defense and slipped a shot past senior goalkeeper Ross VanBree. Dickerson said he was happy earning his goal because it was emblematic of what the team wanted to achieve.
“We’ve been putting in the work all summer to come in here and put in the work to beat them,” Dickerson said. “They ended our season last year and we’re looking for a state championship this year and they could be (a team in the way). We know we have to play hard to beat them.”
Priory (3-1, 1-1) pulled to within 2-1 on a penalty kick converted by senior back Donny Ross with 12 minutes left.
“We were a step off for a big part of the game,” Priory coach John Mohrmann said. “I think they were very sharp and more confident. I think we played with some hesitance. We’ve got a lot of younger guys on the field. I think sometimes with a big game, you can kind of feel it a little bit.”
Senior Reza Mofidi played the first half in goal for John Burroughs and won the game while fellow senior Michael Turza finished up in the second half.
Both John Burroughs and Priory have been moved up to Class 4, though the schools are in different districts.
“For us, we’re not going to get that many games to play and, normally for us, we’ve solved a lot of questions at this point,” John Burroughs coach Alan Trzecki said. “We’re still trying to answer a lot of questions. We came off a game Saturday where we didn’t manage our leads well and didn’t have good discipline. Today, we headed in the right direction in terms of discipline and defensively.”
