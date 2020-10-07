John Burroughs earns first win over Priory since 2017

“We’ve been putting in the work all summer to come in here and put in the work to beat them,” Dickerson said. “They ended our season last year and we’re looking for a state championship this year and they could be (a team in the way). We know we have to play hard to beat them.”

Priory (3-1, 1-1) pulled to within 2-1 on a penalty kick converted by senior back Donny Ross with 12 minutes left.

“We were a step off for a big part of the game,” Priory coach John Mohrmann said. “I think they were very sharp and more confident. I think we played with some hesitance. We’ve got a lot of younger guys on the field. I think sometimes with a big game, you can kind of feel it a little bit.”

Senior Reza Mofidi played the first half in goal for John Burroughs and won the game while fellow senior Michael Turza finished up in the second half.

Both John Burroughs and Priory have been moved up to Class 4, though the schools are in different districts.

“For us, we’re not going to get that many games to play and, normally for us, we’ve solved a lot of questions at this point,” John Burroughs coach Alan Trzecki said. “We’re still trying to answer a lot of questions. We came off a game Saturday where we didn’t manage our leads well and didn’t have good discipline. Today, we headed in the right direction in terms of discipline and defensively.”

