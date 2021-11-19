John Burroughs' fast finish falls short in loss to Rockhurst in Class 4 semifinals

The lead grew to 2-0 in the 53rd minute. Uchan Kohring played a ball from the right corner to Noah Higbie, whose flick went to Franke for an easy goal in front of the right post.

"I saw my teammate in the corner (Higbie) and I screamed for the ball. He passed it right to be," Franke said. "He put it right on a platter.

"This is awesome. They had a great last 20 minutes of the game, but we just came through and held them. This is so cool."

Desloge made two sensational plays to keep Burroughs deficit at two, robbing Kohring in the 57th minute before going airborne to stonewall Luke Stephenson in the 60th minute.

The Bombers, feeling a sense of urgency or feeding off the energy of Desloge's saves, cut the gap to 2-1 on Andrews' goal in the 62nd minute. The play started with a Rockhurst turnover in its attacking third that was followed by a quick rush up the field. Peter Farley's sliding pass at the top of the box set up Andrews' goal, although no assist was credited on the play.