John Burroughs' fast finish falls short in loss to Rockhurst in Class 4 semifinals

FENTON — John Burroughs played one of its strongest games of the season against perhaps its toughest opponent Friday.
In the end, however, heartache and tears were everywhere along the Bombers bench after they suffered a 2-1 loss to Rockhurst in the semifinals of the Class 4 boys soccer state tournament.
The Hawklets (23-2) made goals from Simon Gansner in the first half and Theodore Franke in the second half hold up. They will play defending champion Jackson (19-7-2) in the title game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
"I thought our guys' compete level was high and I thought we showed great discipline and organization to kind of hold them away from our goal for long stretches of time," Burroughs coach Alan Trzecki said. "They've got quality in every position, great comfort on the ball and technical ability — and movement away from the ball. They're a handful."
It will be the first time since 2008 — and just the second time overall — that no St. Louis area team has played in the largest classification's championship game at the state tournament. That year, Rockhurst beat Glendale for the Class 3 title.
Gansner's goal was set up by a pass that skimmed off a Burroughs defender and went to Gansner, who poked a shot to the left of junior goalie Tucker Desloge to give Rockhurst a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute.
The lead grew to 2-0 in the 53rd minute. Uchan Kohring played a ball from the right corner to Noah Higbie, whose flick went to Franke for an easy goal in front of the right post.
"I saw my teammate in the corner (Higbie) and I screamed for the ball. He passed it right to be," Franke said. "He put it right on a platter.
"This is awesome. They had a great last 20 minutes of the game, but we just came through and held them. This is so cool."
Desloge made two sensational plays to keep Burroughs deficit at two, robbing Kohring in the 57th minute before going airborne to stonewall Luke Stephenson in the 60th minute.
The Bombers, feeling a sense of urgency or feeding off the energy of Desloge's saves, cut the gap to 2-1 on Andrews' goal in the 62nd minute. The play started with a Rockhurst turnover in its attacking third that was followed by a quick rush up the field. Peter Farley's sliding pass at the top of the box set up Andrews' goal, although no assist was credited on the play.
"I felt we were pretty cerebral throughout the game," Trzecki said. "At halftime, we told them to trust what we're doing. We wanted to get the ball and connect those first couple of passes to make sure we were advancing as a unit. A couple of connected passes got (Andrews) in and he was in the right spot to finish it."
Unfortunately for the Bombers, it was their final good chance. They now look forward to a third-place game against Blue Springs at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Desloge, who had an outstanding postseason, was disappointed with the loss but not with the way the Bombers performed.
"We definitely gave it our all," he said. "We can't beat that effort. We might have got some luckier bounces, but at the end of the day, it's all we can ask for. I thought we played well. They're a heck of a team and they showed it. The score is what it is.
"Once we scored that first goal, we really started to rally and that's when we put the pressure on them. Those last 15 minutes were definitely ours. We would have loved for one (more) to go in, but it didn't."
Burroughs reached the semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Liberty in the quarterfinals last Saturday at Burroughs. Desloge and senior backup goalie Tim Nash saved all three penalty kicks they faced.
The Bombers won Class 1 state championships in 2008 and 2013, plus Class 2 titles in 2016 and 2018, all under Trzecki. They are in Class 4 because of MSHSAA's championship factor based on success in postseason tournaments the last six seasons.