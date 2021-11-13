John Burroughs goalkeepers steal the show in Class 4 quarterfinal victory over Liberty

"We're so excited. Playing at Soccer Park is the most fun thing in the world. We can't wait."

Forty-four seconds after Farley's go-ahead goal, Burroughs was whistled for a foul in its penalty area. Desloge dived right to knock out Liberty senior Paul Valenti's penalty kick, then fell on the ball as it tried to squirt away.

The frustration was only beginning for the Eagles (17-6-2), who were making their first quarterfinal appearance.

In the 27th minute, Desloge was called for a foul in the box on a Liberty corner kick. Desloge questioned the call and received a yellow card. By rule, he had to leave the game. That opened the opportunity for Nash, the Bombers' backup, to line up against the ensuing penalty kick.

Liberty sophomore Carson Nolan made a firm strike, but the 6-foot-4 Nash made a brilliant save in front of the right post, keeping it 1-0. His work complete, Nash headed right back to the bench, where he watched the remainder of the proceedings.

"We've been practicing all week on (stopping) PKs," Nash said. "It's all about the feeling when you come out on the field. You just get in a zone and try to make the kicker take as long as you can so you can get in his head. I came out with a game plan and tried to execute, and I did.