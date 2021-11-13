John Burroughs goalkeepers steal the show in Class 4 quarterfinal victory over Liberty

LADUE — John Burroughs junior goalkeeper Tucker Desloge was a difference maker for the second consecutive Saturday. This time, however, Desloge had some company.
Desloge recorded eight saves, two of them against penalty kicks, and senior Tim Nash also turned away a penalty kick in an emergency appearance in goal as the Bombers defeated visiting Liberty 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 boys soccer state tournament.
The Bombers (17-6-1) advanced into the semifinals against Rockhurst (22-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton. Rockhurst defeated Park Hill 1-0 in another quarterfinal Saturday.
"It just keeps getting better and better," said Desloge, whose career-high 12 saves helped Burroughs beat St. Louis University High 1-0 in the District 3 championship last week.
Senior Peter Farley had the only goal the Bombers needed against Liberty (17-6-2), converting a penalty kick in the 36th minute after senior teammate Charles Martin was fouled in Liberty's penalty area.
Farley went left with his penalty kick, which sailed out of the reach of Eagles senior goalkeeper Patrick O'Day.
"Last week we scored and we had to defend for the rest of the game," Farley said of the victory over the Junior Billikens. "This game was crazy, back and forth. They had three PKs, which is insane, and our keepers stepped up. It was the most insane thing I've ever seen in my life.
"We're so excited. Playing at Soccer Park is the most fun thing in the world. We can't wait."
Forty-four seconds after Farley's go-ahead goal, Burroughs was whistled for a foul in its penalty area. Desloge dived right to knock out Liberty senior Paul Valenti's penalty kick, then fell on the ball as it tried to squirt away.
The frustration was only beginning for the Eagles (17-6-2), who were making their first quarterfinal appearance.
In the 27th minute, Desloge was called for a foul in the box on a Liberty corner kick. Desloge questioned the call and received a yellow card. By rule, he had to leave the game. That opened the opportunity for Nash, the Bombers' backup, to line up against the ensuing penalty kick.
Liberty sophomore Carson Nolan made a firm strike, but the 6-foot-4 Nash made a brilliant save in front of the right post, keeping it 1-0. His work complete, Nash headed right back to the bench, where he watched the remainder of the proceedings.
"We've been practicing all week on (stopping) PKs," Nash said. "It's all about the feeling when you come out on the field. You just get in a zone and try to make the kicker take as long as you can so you can get in his head. I came out with a game plan and tried to execute, and I did.
"I went out there with one goal in mind: Keep the ball out of the net. That's why I'm on the team. Coach (Alan Trzecki) said the guy would more than likely go left — to my left. He went that way. We got it right."
Desloge was one of Nash's biggest fan as Nolan lined up to take the potential game-tying penalty kick for the Eagles.
"I was on a knee, just praying for Timmy," Desloge said. "I was confident."
Trzecki called Nash's save "probably" the biggest play of the season for Burroughs, given what was at stake.
"We've been practicing penalty kicks, so he's seen a lot," Trzecki said. "There was even a question, if we went to PKs, who would be our goalkeeper to face those shots. (Nash) has been remarkable. It was fortunate he got the training in the weeks leading up to this. He anticipated well and was able to keep it out of the net."
Junior Akil Dickerson provided the Bombers with some breathing room by scoring in the 73rd minute, taking a pass from junior back Finley Desai and maneuvering around two defenders to make it 2-0. It was the team-leading 13th goal of the season for Dickerson, who also scored Burroughs' lone goal against SLUH.
Liberty then pushed extra attackers forward. The Eagles had a chance to cut the gap to 2-1 in the 78th minute when the Bombers were called for another foul in the box.
This time, Desloge saved a penalty kick by senior Kaden Marsh.
"I don't know the last time I played in a game with two PKs, let alone four," Desloge said. "The second one, it was just a pure guess. I got lucky.
"There's no way to describe this. It's all excitement. We weren't supposed to be this far, so from here on out, it's just play our hearts out."
Liberty coach Tony Luedecke was disappointed in the outcome but certainly understood his team was not without its opportunities.
"It's tough," Luedecke said. "We had our chances. Unfortunately, I saw something (Saturday) I've never seen before. All credit to their keepers making big saves in big moments. They were well-coached, well-organized.
"You miss one and get another one right after, and that one doesn't go in. Then it's just in the kicker's head. That's tough. You can't win when you can't score."
Burroughs is two victories from its fifth state title.
The Bombers won Class 1 championships in 2008 and 2013 and Class 2 titles in 2016 and 2018. They have moved up to Class 4 because of MSHSAA's championship factor based on success in postseason tournaments the last six seasons.
"It doesn't get old," Trzecki said. "This journey has been much harder than the path we've taken in Class 1 and Class 2. Every game we've had in the postseason has been a challenge. For these guys to keep advancing, stay humble and keep working to try to get better every day has gotten us to this point."