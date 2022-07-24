Kackley kicks into gear after retiring as leader of Sullivan soccer programs

Perhaps now more than ever, Bill Kackley is glad to be busy.

Kackley, 59, recently retired as the boys and girls soccer coach at Sullivan High School, where he began the boys program in 2000.

Kackley and his wife are in the process of selling their house — “downsizing,” Kackley said — and they plan to do some long-distance traveling.

“We have a camper and we’re going to travel a little bit and wait for the market to maybe go down so we can buy something smaller,” Kackley said. “We had a big house, but now that all the kids have left, it’s too big for my wife and I.

“We have a daughter that’s about ready to have her third boy. Her and her husband just moved to Salt Lake City, so we’re going to go out there and hang out with them for a little bit. Then, I have two cousins and an uncle in the state of Washington — three different places — so we might go hang out with them for a little bit.”

Kackley said coaching his son, Ethan, and daughter, Aubrey, were memorable experiences. Ethan, a 2020 graduate, had 38 goals and 34 assists in his career.

Preparation for the trips has redirected Kackley’s thoughts. Typically in late summer, soccer is at the forefront.

“I’m going to miss it,” Kackley said. “Right now, I’m glad I’m busy doing this packing and stuff. I already had scheduled soccer camp for this week and I had open fields for the boys and girls already scheduled this month. I knew I had a week off and then I would be starting the practices. So being this busy has helped, but when it gets to August, it’s really going to hit me.”

Kackley finished 115-130-8 with the boys teams at Sullivan, which included a pair of second-place finishes in district play. He finished 101-181-9 with the girls squads, although the Eagles won 30 games in the past two seasons. With just four seniors, they were 15-9 in the spring.

Sullivan has hired two replacements for Kackley, both of whom served under Kackley as assistant coaches. Brian Immekus will lead the boys, with Matt Wiegers taking over the girls.

Immekus is a 1990 graduate of Sullivan High.

“I’m very proud of the program we’ve built in Sullivan,” said Immekus, who has been on Kackley’s staff since 2015. “I’m most excited about getting the opportunity to build on what we’ve started and ultimately winning the first district championship in our program’s history.”

The Eagles were 11-10-1 last season.

Cody Davis, Sullivan’s athletics director, is eager to see Immekus put his stamp on the program.

“Coach Immekus brings a desire to continue building the boys soccer program,” Davis said. “He has done an amazing job as the assistant and will serve well as the head coach. Coach Immekus builds great relationships with the players, on top of being extremely knowledgeable in the sport.”

Wiegers is a graduate of Belleville East High School and is a counselor at Sullivan. He previously spent six seasons as the boys soccer coach at Webb City. He also served six seasons under Kackley in the girls program.

“I look forward to supporting a growing and continually improving soccer culture within the Sullivan community,” Wiegers said. “To this point, I have established rapport with a lot of the returning players and I am excited to have that grow into a meaningful coach and player relationship.”

Davis is certain Wiegers will be a good fit.

“Coach Wiegers brings a passion to coaching that is unrivaled,” Davis said. “He knows what it takes to give players and parents a positive experience and will work to make sure all players grow on and off the field.”

Kackley, who was a physical education instructor at Sullivan Elementary School for more than 30 years, said teaching his players life lessons was always more important than victories on the field. He often told players that soccer was like a job; they had to be there every day.

“I’m going to miss the practices, trying to make (players) better,” Kackley said. “We’re not a soccer powerhouse, so we had to work a lot on skills. Usually, I didn’t have the club players. I was starting to get them at the end, but mostly, we had to work on athletes trying to be soccer players. This was their second or third sport. It was challenging, but I endured it.

“Would it have been nice to maybe rack up more wins and be successful? Yes, but I accepted what I was dealt. I had to work harder at it to make them better. That was the challenging part. I tried to make them feel part of something. (Soccer) isn’t a top priority out here like it is in St. Louis.”

Kackley wasn’t just a soccer coach.

He was the girls basketball coach at Sullivan for three years and also had three-year stints as the boys basketball coach at Belle and Bourbon high schools. Kackley played college basketball at East Central College in Union and at Lindenwood University.