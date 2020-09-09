Karolczak helps St. Dominic knock off Holt in Super Cup showdown

It has been so far.

Karolczak has six of the Crusaders' 12 goals on the season.

"He means a lot to our team," St. Dominic veteran coach Greg Koeller said. "A great leader. We appreciate his efforts."

Wednesday's tally was the most important of the campaign for Karolczak.

St. Dominic dominated play throughout the match, which began on Tuesday but was suspended in the 36th minute because of lightning and storms.

The Crusaders hit three crossbars in the second half when the contest was scoreless. Karolczak drilled the pipe off a perfect pass from Owen Gober less than a minute before scoring.

"I was hoping I'd get another chance," Karolczak said.

It came 54 seconds later when Jimmy Doherty was fouled just inches outside of Holt's penalty box.

Karolczak and Doherty hovered over the free kick before Karolczak stepped up and blasted the ball in the lower right hand corner behind Holt goalkeeper Hunter Deeken.

"I asked Jimmy, if he didn't want it, I'll take it," Karolczak said. "I put it right where I wanted it. We worked on that a lot in practice."