Karolczak helps St. Dominic knock off Holt in Super Cup showdown

O'FALLON, Mo. — Jake Karolczak simply wanted to come home.
The St. Dominic High senior midfielder spent the last two years playing elite-level academy soccer in Kansas City and St. Louis.
But during these uncertain times, he felt like it was best to return to his O'Fallon residence.
"I had some worries with everything that was going on, COVID and stuff like that," Karolczak said. "So I decided to come play with my friends."
Smart move.
Karolczak scored on a free kick in the 61st minute to propel the Crusaders to a 1-0 win over Holt in the opening round of the St. Dominic Super Cup on Wednesday at St. Dominic High.
The Crusaders (3-0) get a leg up in the four-team showdown, which will conclude with round-robin play Saturday.
Karolczak spent his sophomore year at the Sporting Kansas City Academy on the other side of the state. He attended high school at Liberty North.
Last season, the speedster played for the Scott Gallagher Academy in St. Louis.
This time around, he felt it important to stay close to friends and family.
"It's my senior year," he said. "I wanted it to be fun."
It has been so far.
Karolczak has six of the Crusaders' 12 goals on the season.
"He means a lot to our team," St. Dominic veteran coach Greg Koeller said. "A great leader. We appreciate his efforts."
Wednesday's tally was the most important of the campaign for Karolczak.
St. Dominic dominated play throughout the match, which began on Tuesday but was suspended in the 36th minute because of lightning and storms.
The Crusaders hit three crossbars in the second half when the contest was scoreless. Karolczak drilled the pipe off a perfect pass from Owen Gober less than a minute before scoring.
"I was hoping I'd get another chance," Karolczak said.
It came 54 seconds later when Jimmy Doherty was fouled just inches outside of Holt's penalty box.
Karolczak and Doherty hovered over the free kick before Karolczak stepped up and blasted the ball in the lower right hand corner behind Holt goalkeeper Hunter Deeken.
"I asked Jimmy, if he didn't want it, I'll take it," Karolczak said. "I put it right where I wanted it. We worked on that a lot in practice."
St. Dominic goalkeeper Will Nicholson did the rest with a pair of fine saves in the closing minute to nail down the hard-earned shutout.
"I want to make sure we get better each time out," Koeller said. "(Wednesday) was a lot better than (Tuesday)."
The Crusaders had numerous scoring chances in the second half but just missed. Gober almost connected on a header just over the bar. Michael Holliday fired just inches wide right in the 53rd minute.
Holt, which was playing its first match of the season, came alive in the final 15 minutes but could not solve Nicholson.
"You could definitely tell it was the first game for us," Holt coach Greg Schroeder said. "It took us a while to finally match their intensity."
St. Dominic is off to a quick start, having outscored its opponents 12-1 so far.
"It's a process and we're just getting started," Koeller said.
