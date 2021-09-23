Kirkwood bounces back from early deficit to edge Lindbergh

SAPPINGTON — Kirkwood High's boys soccer team yielded the initiative in the early stages of its game Thursday against the Lindbergh Flyers.
The Flyers struck first in the 11th minute, but Kirkwood responded for a 2-1 victory in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool rivalry game.
Senior Will Lichtenberg sparked the Pioneers' attack with two assists, one to senior Ryan Petry in the 18th minute and another to senior Martin Achard in the 39th minute that proved to be the winning goal.
"Pretty good," Lichtenberg said of his two-assist performance that helped the Pioneers (5-2, 2-0) win for the third time in their last four games. "I think I could have had a couple of others. A couple of goals, too. But two assists is good to help us beat Lindbergh after going down early."
The Flyers, playing their third game in three days, lost for the fourth consecutive time and slipped to 1-5-3 overall and 0-2 in the league. Lindbergh lost 1-0 to Oakville on Tuesday and 3-2 to St. Louis University High on Wednesday.
"I'm so proud of the effort and the energy the team is putting forth," Lindbergh coach Mike Giesing said. "They want it badly. It's not common for us to be in the rut that we're in. It's an interesting position to be in, but we've got the guys with the mental and physical character to pull us out of it. I have no doubt the second half of the season will go better for us."
Things started in grand style for Lindbergh, as it controlled the tempo in the opening minutes and broke through when Jacob Summerville's corner kick from the left side was headed in by Ryan Hofius in front of the far post to make it 1-0.
"Nice service from Summerville and Ryan Hofius was the one who made contact in the box with a little flick-on," Giesing said. "That's something we've been looking for. Goals off those set pieces have been rare for us this year, so that was a nice start for us."
But the good feeling was fleeting. Lichtenberg, on the left side, found Petry open in the right side of the box and Petry finished an easy chance past goalie Austin Hofius in front of the right post to make it 1-1.
Lichtenberg was in a similar position when he connected with Achard, who converted from in front of the left post into the ride side of the netting, giving Kirkwood the lead at 2-1.
"Once we put that first goal in, it just gave us momentum and we went from there," Lichtenberg said. "We took what we learned in practice the last couple of days and actually put it into effect. It was a little stressful in the last 10 minutes, but we still won."
Stressful because Lindbergh dug deep into its energy supply to become dangerous offensively in the last 10 minutes.
The Flyers threatened Kirkwood's goal on several occasions, but goalie Camden Grabau and defenders Drew Baugus, Diego Guzman, Joe SantaCruz and Alex Drury were up to the task.
"Credit to the backs for holding solid," Kirkwood coach Keith Touzinsky said. "The hard part becomes, if you defend a lot, you end up giving the ball away. We struggled to hold possession for three or four passes. That's a piece (of our game) we are improving. But that's been a conversation we've had, to continue to hold a little bit more possession."
After Kirkwood fell behind, Touzinsky said his players showed improved resolve and crisper execution.
"We became more intentional in our ability to pass forward, to connect some of those passes forward and to sustain four or five passing moving forward," Touzinsky said. "We created three to five quality chances in the second half. Unfortunately, we didn't finish them, but the chances were created, which is a positive."
Kirkwood nearly went ahead by two in the 44th minute. But a shot by Lichtenberg was controlled by Viosan Myrtaj, who played goalie in the second half. Achard's shot went wide left with 24 seconds to play, but by that point, the die was cast.
"It would have been easier," if Kirkwood had been able to score a third goal, Lichtenberg said. "We could have calmed down. But it's good to win. We hope we can build off this in the coming weeks."
Giesing, after seeing his team score so early, was hopeful the Flyers would generate at least a couple of goals.
"I thought we had a lot of good looks at the goal. Unfortunately, we just weren't able to convert on them," Giesing said. "Some of them were from a little bit farther range than we would have liked. I don't think we got as many chances in the box as we would have liked.
"Nonetheless, we still had enough chances to equalize here today. It's unfortunate we didn't take advantage of those."