Kirkwood bounces back from early deficit to edge Lindbergh

Things started in grand style for Lindbergh, as it controlled the tempo in the opening minutes and broke through when Jacob Summerville's corner kick from the left side was headed in by Ryan Hofius in front of the far post to make it 1-0.

"Nice service from Summerville and Ryan Hofius was the one who made contact in the box with a little flick-on," Giesing said. "That's something we've been looking for. Goals off those set pieces have been rare for us this year, so that was a nice start for us."

But the good feeling was fleeting. Lichtenberg, on the left side, found Petry open in the right side of the box and Petry finished an easy chance past goalie Austin Hofius in front of the right post to make it 1-1.

Lichtenberg was in a similar position when he connected with Achard, who converted from in front of the left post into the ride side of the netting, giving Kirkwood the lead at 2-1.

"Once we put that first goal in, it just gave us momentum and we went from there," Lichtenberg said. "We took what we learned in practice the last couple of days and actually put it into effect. It was a little stressful in the last 10 minutes, but we still won."

Stressful because Lindbergh dug deep into its energy supply to become dangerous offensively in the last 10 minutes.