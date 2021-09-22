Knackstedt continues Highland's MVC medalist streak; Mascoutah gets team honors

WOOD RIVER — Bryce Knackstedt had never before been involved in a golf tournament playoff, so he approached his first one Wednesday afternoon with a little trepidation.
“On the tee shot, I was shaking,” the Highland High senior admitted.
Knackstedt quickly shook off the nerves to top Mascoutah senior Sam Norrenberns in a one-hole playoff and win the Mississippi Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament championship at Belk Park Golf Course.
“I just came out here and tried to stay within myself,” Knackstedt said. “I knew it was gonna be windy, but I knew if I just played my game and didn't worry about what anybody else was doing that I could come out here and perform.”
Knackstedt became the fifth different Highland player to win the MVC individual title in the last five seasons following Dominick Emig (2020), Evan Sutton (2019), Clayton Mallard (2018) and Brandon Munie (2017).
“We know when we come here we have a chance to compete,” Knackstedt said. “So coming into this, I was just hoping to keep the trend going, and I guess I did that.”
Norrenberns had also never before been involved in a playoff. Even though it didn't go his way Wednesday, he still enjoyed the brief experience.
“Whenever I heard we had the same score and I asked my coach if we had to do a playoff, I was getting nervous trying to just stay loose and keep my rhythm going,” he said. “Sadly, it didn't work out in the end.”
After each player carded a 4-over-par 76 in regulation, they headed to hole No. 1 for the playoff.
Knackstedt went first and couldn't see where his initial tee shot landed, so he hit a provisional. After making his way down the left side of the fairway, he was able to locate the first ball he hit and played that one with a nice chip shot on to the green less than 10 feet from the hole. Set up with a great approach shot, Knackstedt was able to two-putt for a par 4 on the hole.
“That just felt good. That's about all I can say,” Knackstedt said. “(On the second shot) I had 103 (yards) in and it was way down wind, so I made sure to take a little bit off and I put it within about six, seven feet and just barely missed my birdie putt.”
For Norrenberns, the playoff was a little more adventurous. His tee shot veered to the right of the cart path and hit a tree and, after grounding his second shot to get back on to the fairway, his third shot went up and over the green. He would end up with a double bogey on the hole.
“I hit my drive well, but I just didn't turn back enough to get into the fairway,” Norrenberns said. “Then, I had to keep it low under some branches and I was just unable to execute a good approach shot.”
The day Wednesday was clear and cool, but it was the wind that played a major role in players' scores, as only five of the 36 golfers in the field came in with sub-80 rounds.
“As the day warmed up, it seemed to get windier,” Knackstedt said. “Starting off, I was just trying to make sure I calculated everything right and made sure that I picked the right club in every situation. And as the day went on, it seemed to get a little tougher, but I just tried to hold on.”
The sting of losing the individual crown was eased a bit for Norrenberns because the Indians ended up winning the team championship. Mascoutah tied Highland for the top spot with each team shooting a 332, but in another tiebreaker (fifth player score) that went the Indians' way this time, they were able to secure their first MVC team crown since 2016.
“We are a young team. We only had two veteran returners, but our young kids really came through for us,” said Indians assistant coach Larry Todoroff, who was acting head coach Wednesday in John Hinkle's absence. “Two good teams battled it out today and we were fortunate to come out on the tiebreaker. The kids are excited and we think it's really good for the Mascoutah golf program.”
Highland had won the last two MVC tournament titles and three of the last four, but had to settle for a tie for the top spot and a runner-up finish due to the tiebreaker. Jerseyville came in just four shots behind the leaders with a 336 to finish in third place, snapping a run of four straight fifth-place finishes for the Panthers at the six-team MVC tournament. After winning in 2018, Waterloo claimed its third straight fourth-place finish, but its score of 344 left the Bulldogs just 12 strokes out of the top spot.
“I knew the team score was gonna be super tight. It's the tightest team scores we've had in several years,” Highland coach Brent James said. “Coming down to a fifth score, I was talking to a coach about how every single stroke counts. Any tournament you play, you look back and everybody can find one stroke, so it's tough.”