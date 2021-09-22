Knackstedt continues Highland's MVC medalist streak; Mascoutah gets team honors

After each player carded a 4-over-par 76 in regulation, they headed to hole No. 1 for the playoff.

Knackstedt went first and couldn't see where his initial tee shot landed, so he hit a provisional. After making his way down the left side of the fairway, he was able to locate the first ball he hit and played that one with a nice chip shot on to the green less than 10 feet from the hole. Set up with a great approach shot, Knackstedt was able to two-putt for a par 4 on the hole.

“That just felt good. That's about all I can say,” Knackstedt said. “(On the second shot) I had 103 (yards) in and it was way down wind, so I made sure to take a little bit off and I put it within about six, seven feet and just barely missed my birdie putt.”

For Norrenberns, the playoff was a little more adventurous. His tee shot veered to the right of the cart path and hit a tree and, after grounding his second shot to get back on to the fairway, his third shot went up and over the green. He would end up with a double bogey on the hole.

“I hit my drive well, but I just didn't turn back enough to get into the fairway,” Norrenberns said. “Then, I had to keep it low under some branches and I was just unable to execute a good approach shot.”