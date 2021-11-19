Ladue does it 'For Bob,' marches into Class 3 championship game

"He was a super fan, a Ladue alumni who probably graduated in the 1970s," Aronberg said. "I went to Ladue, and this guy would come to all of my games. He didn't just come to games; he came to all our practices. If we go on a trip to Quincy, he's meeting us at the hotel.

"He passed away from COVID, so our whole thing this whole year has been 'For Bob.' I feel like every game in our postseason, he's been guiding us. It hasn't been an easy postseason, and there's no doubt he's been helping us from up above."

Glendale (25-4) led 1-0 on a goal by senior Cayden Meyer off a restart in the 22nd minute.

After falling behind, Ladue sought the equalizer while working against a strong wind. Its effort paid off in a strange way.

Following a long free kick by sophomore Johan Schuldt, Ladue had a shot in the box that clanged off the crossbar. Another shot was turned away before the ball settled at the feet of senior Grayson Francis for a finish inside the 6.