Ladue edges John Burroughs in penalty kicks, gains third shootout win of the season

LADUE — Dailyn Tate was feeling a bit uneasy Tuesday when he stepped forward to take the final penalty kick for the Ladue High boys soccer team.

It hardly showed.

Tate, a junior forward, rifled a shot off the bottom of the crossbar and into the goal, giving the Rams a 2-1 shootout victory over host John Burroughs in a nonconference game.

“In our previous game against Clayton, I missed a PK,” Tate said of a game played Saturday in which he made one of two PKs during regulation. “It was just in my head. Emotions. But I buried it (today).”

The teams were deadlocked at 1 after 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtimes. Tate’s PK clinched the shootout 4-2.

The victory improved the Rams, playing in their third shootout this season, to 8-1. They have won all their shootout games. John Burroughs, playing in its first shootout of the season, fell to 6-1.

Tate, who had a goal or an assist in each of Ladue’s previous eight games, said the only thing he had in mind before taking his PK was a hard connection with the ball, making it as difficult as possible for Bombers senior goalie Tucker Desloge to make a save.

“I always take a deep breath as soon as I hit the ball. I think that helped,” Tate said. “I was just hoping to blast it. The goalie’s going to choose a side. Lash it up and he’s not getting it.

“It’s always nice to win against Burroughs. They’re not in our conference or our district, but it’s good competition.”

Ladue senior goalie Jared Settler made two key saves in the shootout to help the Rams take control. Settler, who splits time with senior keeper Adam Friedman, is the designated goalie for shootouts.

“He knew to be ready,” Ladue coach David Aronberg said. “So much of PKs is confidence, and he’s playing with supreme confidence right now. That part of the game is so mental. If you go in with confidence, knowing you can make some saves … We know Jared’s going to make at least one — and he made two. They were legit; they were good saves.”

Desloge shined during the postseason last year as the Bombers finished third in the Class 4 state tournament. He stopped two penalty kicks in the state quarterfinals as John Burroughs defeated Liberty 2-0.

Desloge made a nifty save against Ladue’s fourth shooter, junior Logan Wallace, to extend the shootout. But it wasn’t enough.

“It’s a little bit different when you’re kind of in game and facing PK,” John Burroughs coach Alan Trzecki said. “It’s different than when you’re taking five in a row. The level of concentration that you have to have for five shooters … And their strikes were all good. The last one (by Tate), if it’s 6 inches off, that thing ricochets probably to the circle.

Trzecki bemoaned his team’s missed opportunities.

“One thing that stood out, especially in the first half, was our lack of finishing,” he said. “I think we only put two on frame out of eight or nine shots.

Ladue took a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute on a goal by senior Jonah Samson. Wallace had the initial shot off a corner kick that caromed off the crossbar and went to Samson’s feet, who put it past Desloge.

“That’s (Samson),” Aronberg said. “He’s the blue-collar guy on our team. He’s usually our assist guy, but he’s great about following the play. If you follow it, you can get that little sitter like he had.”

The lead didn’t last long. The Bombers got the equalizer in the 30th minute from junior Luca Andrews, who turned on the ball and ripped a left-footed shot over Friedman from outside the top of the box.

Tate and Bombers senior Akil Dickerson were everywhere in the second half as they tried to give their respective teams the lead. Defenses, however, were stubborn on both ends.

In the second overtime, Andrews’ shot went wide right. A few minutes later, Dickerson penetrated deep into the right side of the box, but his angle was too sharp to create danger and Friedman went to his knees to make the save.

Senior Robbie Mabbs made the Rams’ opening penalty kick. Settler then made a save, which was followed by a successful PK by Ladue senior Eli Tenenbaum. After Dickerson converted a PK to bring Burroughs within 2-1, Samson delivered to make it 3-1 and put the Rams on their way to the win.