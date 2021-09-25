Ladue gets two early goals, clamps down defensively to beat Fort Zumwalt West

CREVE COEUR — Ladue scored two goals in the first half Saturday, then turned matters over to a defense that proved more than capable of finishing the job.
The Rams received goals from senior midfielder Connor Krell and freshman midfielder Avi Levin in the first 24 minutes of their boys soccer game against Fort Zumwalt West, and it was all they required in a 2-0 win.
It was the teams' first meeting on the soccer field since Sept. 8, 2004.
Krell scored unassisted in the 14th minute and Levin converted on a counterattack a little more than 10 minutes later as Ladue (8-2) earned its second consecutive shutout victory.
"It was a solid win from start to finish," Rams coach Dave Aronberg said. "We left a few goals hanging in the first half, and even in the second half some of our forwards were on Plan A and the other forwards were on Plan B. We weren't totally in sync offensively, but our defense did a good job of staying compact and shutting everything down."
Krell scored the only goal the Rams needed when he ripped a shot past Jaguars senior goalkeeper Brenden Hummer from the right side of the box.
Krell maneuvered around a pair of Fort Zumwalt West defenders and was rewarded for his work rate with his first goal of the season.
"It all happened really quick," Krell said. "There was a ball that kind of got mixed up between a couple of (Jaguars) players and it popped out. It was almost like a through ball. I ran onto it, took a touch and let it rip. I was falling as I shot it, so I couldn't see it go in the goal."
Krell said he wasn't initially certain how he got the ball.
"For a second, when the ball popped out, I was like, 'Where did this come from?' " Krell said with a laugh. "I just followed it straight to the net."
Aronberg credited Krell's determination to finish the chance.
"He was in the right place at the right time," Aronberg said. "He was positioned well. When the ball squirted out to him, he was able to finish. He has such a low center of gravity. He uses his body well. He knows he's not going to outjump people, so he gets his body in the right place."
Following Krell's goal, Ladue spent the next several minutes trying to contain energetic Fort Zumwalt sophomore midfielder Conner Christen, who seemed to be everywhere the ball was in the first half.
Christen created a handful of quality looks at the goal for himself and his teammates, combining long runs and on-the-mark feeds. But the Jaguars couldn't crack Ladue's defense and junior goalie Adam Friedman.
Levin soon followed with his goal, his third of the season, when he got behind a defender and capitalized from about the same spot as Krell, extending Ladue's cushion to 2-0.
The Jaguars didn't pose as much of a threat in the second half as Ladue's defense held firm in front of Friedman.
"It's kind of the way our season has been going," said Fort Zumwalt West coach Brad Fischer, whose team slipped to 3-7. "We've got to be the best 3-7 team out there. Unfortunately, we make one or two bad mistakes, and good teams like Ladue find ways to score. Then we're chasing the game the rest of the way. We've been doing that a lot this year.
"We've got to find a way to eliminate that mistake, because for big chunks of the game, we play really well. Late in the second half, some frustration was setting in because we've got losses starting to stack up on one another. We've got to find a way to score."
The Jaguars have suffered five shutout losses. Their defeats have come against quality opponents Francis Howell Central (twice), Liberty, St. Dominic, Oakville, CBC and Ladue.
"It doesn't get any easier in our conference," Fischer said. "This was actually a good game for us going into the bulk of our conference schedule because (Ladue's) style of play is very similar to our conference. They pressure the ball hard all over the field and they have a really quick counter where they put a lot of numbers into that counter."
Ladue's defensive effort was led by junior Eli Tenenbaum, senior Bobby Hardester, sophomore Johann Schuldt, junior Ronak Nagarajan, senior John Cramblitt and senior Sam Witzofsky.
"I give three players of the game every game," Aronberg said. "I gave two to defenders today. I thought the defense stepped up."
Krell likes the way the Rams are trending.
"We were looking really good," he said. "Those two losses (to Marquette and Chaminade) hurt us mentally and physically, but we came back and we were ready to play. We kind of needed them to not feel like we were invincible. It gave us somewhat of a reality check. I'm really happy with our squad this year. I'm confident and think we can do a lot of good things."