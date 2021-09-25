Ladue gets two early goals, clamps down defensively to beat Fort Zumwalt West

CREVE COEUR — Ladue scored two goals in the first half Saturday, then turned matters over to a defense that proved more than capable of finishing the job.

The Rams received goals from senior midfielder Connor Krell and freshman midfielder Avi Levin in the first 24 minutes of their boys soccer game against Fort Zumwalt West, and it was all they required in a 2-0 win.

It was the teams' first meeting on the soccer field since Sept. 8, 2004.

Krell scored unassisted in the 14th minute and Levin converted on a counterattack a little more than 10 minutes later as Ladue (8-2) earned its second consecutive shutout victory.

"It was a solid win from start to finish," Rams coach Dave Aronberg said. "We left a few goals hanging in the first half, and even in the second half some of our forwards were on Plan A and the other forwards were on Plan B. We weren't totally in sync offensively, but our defense did a good job of staying compact and shutting everything down."

Krell scored the only goal the Rams needed when he ripped a shot past Jaguars senior goalkeeper Brenden Hummer from the right side of the box.

Krell maneuvered around a pair of Fort Zumwalt West defenders and was rewarded for his work rate with his first goal of the season.