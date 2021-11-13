Ladue goes airborne, heads to first semifinal with shutout of Mehlville

The Panthers also earned two corner kicks in the first 11 minutes and 41 seconds but didn't capitalize.

“I thought we came out with a lot of energy, and we missed a couple early opportunities that could have tilted the scale our way,” Mehlville coach Tom Harper said.

Ladue tilted the field in its direction midway through the first half with accurate long passes from its defense into the feet of its forwards, who found time and space to survey the field.

“We knew their two best players were their forwards, so we wanted to keep them from having the ball as much as possible and then beat their defense on our runs,” Francis said.

A beautiful cross after a run by sophomore forward Dailyn Tate sailed over the head of Mehlville senior goalkeeper Meldin Sabotic and needed to be cleared off the goal line by the head of junior defender Will Raftery.

The near-miss was a precursor of the dangerous crosses that would follow.

In the 23rd minute, a win of a 50-50 ball in the midfield by Ladue senior freshman Avi Levin sent sophomore Logan Wallace down the left sideline with space to maneuver. Wallace blasted a cross toward the back post that landed perfectly on the forehead of Francis to give the Rams a 1-0 lead.