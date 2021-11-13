Ladue goes airborne, heads to first semifinal with shutout of Mehlville

MEHLVILLE — Laughter during pregame warmups and inside the team huddle did not seem match the enormity of the game.
The Ladue boys soccer team, which had advanced to eight sectionals and four quarterfinals since 2012, had an opportunity Saturday to reach the first state semifinal in program history.
And showed no signs of nervousness.
“They’ve been loose and focused all week,” Ladue coach David Aronberg said. “I knew this moment wasn’t going to be too big for them.”
Grayson Francis and Grant Gorman scored on back-post headers and goalkeeper Adam Friedman made seven saves to propel Ladue to a 2-0 victory over Mehlville in a Class 3 quarterfinal at Mehlville.
Ladue (22-6-1), which advanced to the final four for the first time, will face Glendale (25-3) in a Class 3 semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton.
In front of a massive crowd, many bundled in blankets to weather the frigid temperatures, Mehlville (18-3-1) unleashed a barrage of scoring chances in the opening 12 minutes.
A blast from senior Anis Smajlovic off a 25-yard free kick produced the first two-handed grab from Friedman. After junior Ernad Smajic hit the outside of the goal post on a partial breakaway, senior Dino Mahmutovic blasted a sideways-spinning rocket that Friedman smothered.
The Panthers also earned two corner kicks in the first 11 minutes and 41 seconds but didn't capitalize.
“I thought we came out with a lot of energy, and we missed a couple early opportunities that could have tilted the scale our way,” Mehlville coach Tom Harper said.
Ladue tilted the field in its direction midway through the first half with accurate long passes from its defense into the feet of its forwards, who found time and space to survey the field.
“We knew their two best players were their forwards, so we wanted to keep them from having the ball as much as possible and then beat their defense on our runs,” Francis said.
A beautiful cross after a run by sophomore forward Dailyn Tate sailed over the head of Mehlville senior goalkeeper Meldin Sabotic and needed to be cleared off the goal line by the head of junior defender Will Raftery.
The near-miss was a precursor of the dangerous crosses that would follow.
In the 23rd minute, a win of a 50-50 ball in the midfield by Ladue senior freshman Avi Levin sent sophomore Logan Wallace down the left sideline with space to maneuver. Wallace blasted a cross toward the back post that landed perfectly on the forehead of Francis to give the Rams a 1-0 lead.
“Our wingers are fast, and we thought we could beat them to the line, cross it in and hope for the best. Usually we finish our chances,” said Francis, who notched his team-leading 11th goal of the season and third game-winner.
Less than three minutes into the second half, another brilliant cross, this one from the right foot of senior Connor Krell, found the head of Gorman standing near the back post, who guided it past Sabotic for a two-goal Ladue advantage.
It was the first time this season that Mehlville had surrendered two goals in a game.
“They won the air space," Harper said. "They served two perfect balls and had two perfect finishes in a place where nobody could get to them.”
Ladue still had 37 minutes to try to keep Mehlville off the scoreboard, a feat only two teams had accomplished during the regular season.
In fact, Aronberg had prepared his team for the inevitable prior to the game.
“I told them, ‘Guys, they’re going to score on us,’ ” Aronberg said. “We thought they’d knock one in and that the first team to get to two (goals) would win. To hold them to a shutout was amazing.”
Ladue defenders Johann Schuldt, Logan Wallace and Bobby Hardester were tasked with stopping Mehlville’s two most dynamic offensive players — Nico Cataranicchia and Smajlovic, who combined for 38 goals this season.
“Our main game plan was to lock down (Cataranicchia) and (Smajlovic). We knew we couldn’t let (Cataranicchia) turn and get those shots and we knew (Smajlovic) was a really good player, so we had to push up on him,” Schuldt said.
And when shots did get through, Friedman was there to keep them out of the net. He made two leaping saves off headers from Mahmutovic and Smajlovic in a span of 1 minute 33 seconds midway through the second half.
“It was a little risky, but I just had to get out there, get my hand up, jump and punch it away.” Friedman said. “It’s a split-second decision, you either do it or you don’t.”
A diving stop from Friedman off a blast from Mahmutovic with 8 minutes 20 seconds to play preserved his sixth shutout of the season, and the Rams began the journey to a place no Ladue team had ventured before — a week of final four preparation.
“We hadn’t won this (quarterfinal) ever, so it was a pretty important game to win,” Francis said. “We thought if we outworked them, we could beat them, and that’s all that we wanted to do.”