Ladue soccer team does it 'For Bob,' marches into Class 3 championship game

FENTON — Ladue had a 12th man for support Friday.
Every Rams player had "For Bob" written on their cleats, in memory of longtime fan Bobby Elzemeyer, who died in December.
Elzemeyer's presence was felt as Ladue rallied for a 2-1 victory over Glendale in the semifinals of the Class 3 boys soccer state tournament at Soccer Park to advance to the championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Fort Zumwalt South (24-3).
"This means a lot to the program because Bobby, our longtime friend, passed away before the season," said Ladue senior forward John "JT" Krell, whose goal on an assist from sophomore Logan Wallace in the 44th minute put the Rams ahead to stay. "We're playing for Bob. He was a big-time Ladue fan. He went to Ladue and was always at all of our games.
"It means a lot to me, too, because before the season started, I had a bad mountain bike crash and I broke my collarbone. A few days before, I cut my finger off. Then I pulled my hamstring and got a high-ankle sprain. So it feels good to finally be back and playing at 100 percent."
It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Rams (23-6-1) following a two-game slide heading into the district tournament. They're proof of what can happen when a team gets hot at the right time.
That's a great thing, of course, but Ladue coach David Aronberg also said warm and lasting memories of Elzemeyer are playing a monumental role in the magic going on with the Rams.
"He was a super fan, a Ladue alumni who probably graduated in the 1970s," Aronberg said. "I went to Ladue, and this guy would come to all of my games. He didn't just come to games; he came to all our practices. If we go on a trip to Quincy, he's meeting us at the hotel.
"He passed away from COVID, so our whole thing this whole year has been 'For Bob.' I feel like every game in our postseason, he's been guiding us. It hasn't been an easy postseason, and there's no doubt he's been helping us from up above."
Glendale (25-4) led 1-0 on a goal by senior Cayden Meyer off a restart in the 22nd minute.
After falling behind, Ladue sought the equalizer while working against a strong wind. Its effort paid off in a strange way.
Following a long free kick by sophomore Johan Schuldt, Ladue had a shot in the box that clanged off the crossbar. Another shot was turned away before the ball settled at the feet of senior Grayson Francis for a finish inside the 6.
"Like it's been all year with this group, we've been down in games and they don't ever panic," Aronberg said. "They had a good response. Free kicks aren't usually our forte, so that was huge. If we would have been down 1-0, you would have seen a different second half — maybe a little more frantic, from us. But being 1-1, that was a huge difference.
"We were hungry in the box. That's for sure."
The Rams opened the second half by applying steady pressure. Francis crossed a pass at midfield to Wallace, who sent an arching through ball ahead to the racing Krell.
Krell didn't waste any time, taking a couple of touches and then hammering in a 25-yard shot to give Ladue its one-goal lead. Krell made a mad dash for the Rams student section.
"I just wanted to get to my fans," Krell said. "More than half the school came out to watch us. We wanted to put on a good show, and I was happy to share it with them."
Aronberg said Krell's goal underscored a strength the Rams believed they possessed over Glendale.
"We thought one of our advantages was our speed up top," Aronberg said. "We snuck a guy through on a breakaway and JT finished it. We felt that might be something we could exploit, and it worked."
Junior goalkeeper Adam Friedman had an exceptional game, recording eight saves and living up to the standards he has established this season. His best save came in the 59th minute when he kicked away a shot inside the box by sophomore Stephen Trimble, denying the Falcons of a potential game-tying goal.
Glendale had two deep restarts in the final 10 minutes that provided nervous moments for Ladue, which didn't surprise Aronberg.
"Glendale is a really good team," said Aronberg, whose team was outshot 15-9. "They were very solid throughout. There was not a glaring weakness on their team."
The Rams again Saturday will be playing 'For Bob,' hoping they can complete what Elzemeyer would have wanted to enjoy.
"He was just a great dude," Aronberg said.