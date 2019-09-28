CHESTERFIELD — Matt Kanan can feel a change coming at Lafayette.
After winning just 15 games the last two seasons, the Lancers are in a position to grow by leaps and bounds under first-year coach Ryan Butchart.
Lafayette eclipsed its win total from each of the last two seasons with a pair of victories Saturday in the Parkway Tournament. The wins, coupled with a scoreless draw against Parkway Central Friday, were good enough to earn the Lancers the Parkway Tournament title.
The Lancers rolled to a 7-0 win over Parkway North before blanking host Parkway West 3-0 to finish 2-0-1 in the event.
Kanan doubled his career goal total with three against North. He tallied two in the first half against the Vikings and added another in the second half after a brief lightening delay before chipping in another goal against the Longhorns.
“It's very nice because, previously, I hadn't been doing too much on the scoring side, so it is very nice to step up this game,” Kanan said. “I feel like I've been putting myself in better positions. I'm thinking harder about my spot and the shots are going in now.”
Butchart said the Lancers, who also got goals from junior midfielder Ben MacInnes, senior forward Finnegan Stewart, senior defender Dylan Stovall and junior forward Randle Smith in the Parkway North win, have relied on their depth.
Lafayette (9-3-1) only won eight games last season and seven in 2017.
“We've got (depth) all over the field, which is a huge blessing for me as a first year coach,” Butchart said. “With a squad like this, guys stepping up and knowing their responsibilities and doing what they need to do is so important.”
Junior Nate Gabris earned the win over North while CJ Jaggie posted Lafayette's fifth shutout of the season against West.
Stewart and Mitchell Grant each had a goal against the Vikings.
Lafayette has been eager to buy into Butchart's system so far, which can only bode well as the Lancers inch closer to a tough postseason slate that could feature a potential matchup with defending Class 4 champion CBC.
“Last year, we didn't really have a great season, so things are really nice to be able to play, score goals and win games,” MacInnes said. “There are a few things we need to work on offensively, but each week we train and get better every single day. We're going to be ready to go come districts. We played five games in the last five days, it's been brutal but we've all taken care of ourselves, done a lot of work and we're all ready for what's next.”