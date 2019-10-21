WENTZVILLE — Ben MacInnes said he knows what lies ahead for the Lafayette boys soccer team is not going to be easy.
The Lancers' 4-1 nonconference victory Monday at Holt marked the start of a three-game road swing in five days, including visits to Eureka and Francis Howell Central, before they close the regular season with home games against Summit and MICDS.
“We came in ready to play and I am just happy with the result,” MacInnes said. “We get back after it (Tuesday) against Eureka.”
Holt (11-5-1) went ahead 1-0 in the 13th minute on a goal by senior JT Goldstein.
That goal, coupled with the chance to get a bunch of players into the contest, proved to be bright spots according to acting Holt assistant coach Nick Hodge, who served as the coach in head coach Greg Schroeder's stead as Schroeder was away for the birth of his daughter earlier Monday.
“You don't want to use excuses, we came out and played a good 10, 15, 20 minutes,” Hodge said. “We got some kids some experience tonight. It's all about getting ready for districts. We have four tough games this week. We knew this was going to be a tough week. This wasn't the result we wanted but there were some good things out there.”
After falling behind, Lafayette took over.
The Lancers got a goal on a header from senior forward Lucas Nickerson in the 19th to tie the game going into the second half.
With 19 minutes left, junior defender James Reynolds knocked in a loose ball for the go-ahead goal. MacInnes knocked in a penalty kick with 16 left and junior midfielder Kyle Klostermann scored off a corner kick with eight minutes left.
Senior CJ Jaggie earned the win in goal for the Lancers. He recorded nine saves.
“We knew coming in here, this was going to be one of our toughest games of the season,” Lanchers coach Ryan Butchart said. “They are a very well-coached team. I told the boys that this is probably the hardest week we have all year. I'm very happy with how the boys started a key stretch tonight. They played consistent soccer for 80 minutes. Our response to their goal was great. Once we scored, our onslaught just opened up.”
