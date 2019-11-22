Summit's Jonathan Thomas (right) celebrates with teammates Kurt Lampen (center) and Kolby Husted after scoring a late goal during a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game against Webster Groves on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Devin Cook (8) and Summit's Mason Crew vie for an incoming ball during a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Kurt Lampen (10) passes while being closely marked by Webster Groves' Alex Rosenblatt during a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Chris Campbell (2) passes the ball under pressure from Summit's Christian Kraus (14) during a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Bryce Kiesling (15) tries to bring the ball down under pressure from Summit's Jonathan Thomas during a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Alex Rosenblatt (26) slides in to tackle the ball off the foot of Summit's Christian Kraus during a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit goalie Dominic Haggard controls the ball during a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game against Webster Groves on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit students cheer prior to a a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game against Webster Groves on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves goalie Trevor Mihill makes a leaping save during a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game against Summit on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Owen Culver (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a late second-half goal during a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game against Summit on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Christian Kraus (21) tries to take control of an incoming ball under pressure from Webster Groves' Alex Rosenblatt during a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Taylor Savage (right) makes a run as Webster Groves' Chris Campbell defends from behind during a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Chris Bathon (19) and Webster Groves' Henry Bante chase a 50-50 ball during a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Kolby Husted (left) slides in to kick the ball under pressure from Webster Groves' Chris Campbell during a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves players and fans celebrate a late second-half goal by Owen Culver during a Missouri Class 3 state semifinal boys soccer game against Summit on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
FENTON — Kurt Lampen showed a little faith Friday at Soccer Park. He and his Summit boys soccer teammates were rewarded handsomely for it.
Lampen selflessly allowed a teammate to come up huge, which made all the difference in the Falcons' 2-1 Class 3 state semifinal victory against Webster Groves.
With less than a minute left in the game, Lampen possessed the ball in Webster Groves' penalty area. From behind him, Lampen could hear fellow senior midfielder Jonathan Thomas screaming for the ball as he streaked through the box.
Lampen’s simple back heel rolled to Thomas, who ripped the ball into the Statesmen net with 45 seconds left to break a 1-1 tie.
“I knew I could trust him to settle it, get a shot and put it in the back of the net,” Lampen said. “We have a special chemistry with each other on this team.”
Summit (28-0-1, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) advanced into the Class 3 state title game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Platte County (26-1).
The Falcons are in the state final for the first time since winning their only title in 2016. Platte County is in its first state final after beating Neosho 3-0 in a game between teams making semifinal debuts.
“I didn't really do anything that play, Kurt set me up on a plate and I just finished it,” said Thomas, who scored his 14th goal of the season off Lampen’s 14th assist.
“This was a really physical game and our legs were tired, so it was so huge to not have to (go to overtime). This is amazing.”
The last-minute heroics were made necessary after Webster Groves (20-7, No. 7 SS) tied the game with just more than five minutes to play.
Statesmen senior forward Owen Culver found an opening in the right side of the net to tie the game on an assist from senior forward Ben Winkelmann.
“That last minute stings,” first-year Webster Groves coach Tim Velten said. “We were pushing for the goal. We got it and the game opened up a little bit for us. All the credit goes to Rockwood Summit, though. They found a way to win. They're a terrific team and I wish them all the best.”
The Statesmen, who were the Class 3 runner-up last season, face Neosho (18-8) for third place at 2 p.m. Saturday.
After a scoreless opening 40 minutes in the semifinal, Summit took a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute on senior midfielder Andrew Kogut’s goal off an assist by senior forward Christian Kraus.
Junior Dominic Haggard earned the win in goal for Summit as he made three saves.
“This means everything,” second-year Summit coach Tom Wade said. “These guys have worked since before last year to give themselves a chance like this. Here we are.”
The state semifinal match was the 24th meeting between the teams since the 1999 season. Summit now holds a 14-10 advantage in the series, including a 2-0 victory Oct. 17 at Webster Groves.
The Falcons are now one victory from completing an unbeaten — though they have one tie — run to their second title in four seasons.
“I was a freshman in 2016,” Lampen said. “I remember what that was like. To be a senior and to be back here truly is special. I'm really excited for (Saturday). It's going to be a lot of fun.”
