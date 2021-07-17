Large schools program of the year: Historic soccer sweep highlights Fort Zumwalt South's fantastic year

Fort Zumwalt South is the first public school to claim STLhighschoolsports.com large school program of the year honors since Edwardsville in 2017.

The magical campaign began with a boys soccer title and ended with both teams celebrating on an adjacent field at Soccer Park.

“There was a little bit of pressure there to keep up with the boys and win one ourselves,” said Cattoor, who led the girls team with 31 goals. “It was more motivating than anything else. Right after they won, we started believing that we could do it, too.”

The soccer crowns were particularly special for boys head coach Jim Layne, who also served as an assistant coach to LeAnne Sanders on the girls squadron.

“Both teams pushed each other to reach new heights,” Layne said. “There’s a competitive edge between both programs, which is fantastic. Watching the girls during the boys season, you could tell they were getting that itch.”

Cattoor estimated seven or eight of her teammates made the trip to Springfield for the boys final. Just as many boys players, maybe a few more, were on hand for the girls final.