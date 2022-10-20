Late goal by Walbert leads De Smet past SLUH for conference title

CREVE COEUR — Soccer is often called “the beautiful game” by its legions of fans.

De Smet proved that to be an apt description Thursday when senior Hank Walbert headed in a perfect pass from junior Ray Cloud in the 78th minute to give the Spartans a pulsating 1-0 victory over St. Louis U. High.

The victory clinched the Metro Catholic Conference championship for the Spartans (14-3 overall, 3-1 MCC), who won their eighth consecutive match and snapped the Junior Billikens’ 12-match winning streak.

“I didn’t really have any emotions. I kind of blacked out,” Walbert said of the moments immediately following the goal, which was his sixth of the season. “I wouldn’t have been able to do that without (Cloud) going down the line and crossing it and the rest of the team stopping their attack.”

Cloud got to the ball in the extreme right corner and flighted his pass to the far post. Walbert timed his leap and his head made a firm connection with the ball, which deflected off the hands of SLUH junior goalkeeper Christopher Lewis and into the net.

Teammates swarmed Walbert and the Spartans survived a couple of tense moments in the final two-plus minutes before celebrating in earnest.

“It felt like good contact, but I really had no idea where I placed it,” Walbert said. “The first three or four seconds, I needed to realize that it actually went in. Finally, all the happiness came out. It was an amazing pass to put it right where it was. I didn’t have to do much. This is the best feeling of my life. This is what we’ve been working for the entire season.”

Cloud said he didn’t see anything after uncorking his pass.

“I just got the ball and was like, ‘I’m going to the line. I’m crossing that ball,’ because I knew one of my teammates would be there,” Cloud said. “I crossed that ball and I didn’t know where it went. I slid and was facing the opposite direction. I turned around and the ball’s rolling in the net. I was just freaking out. I was so happy someone got there.

“Then I saw all of our players go to that corner. I said, ‘We did it.’ It means a lot. We came out here knowing we would have probably our hardest game of the season against one of the best teams in the state. It was a fun game to play in.”

SLUH (17-4, 3-1) was largely without junior Grant Locker, its leading scorer who is recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered Oct. 11 in a 2-1 victory over CBC. The Junior Billikens had not lost since Sept. 17, a 4-1 decision to CBC in the CBC Tournament.

Junior Billikens senior forward Kevin Cooney, who, along with senior midfielder Lucas Hammond, kept the Spartans’ defense on alert throughout the match, was disappointed with the outcome.

“We played good in the first half,” Cooney said. “The second half was kind of slow; we didn’t create much. It was a solid game between two really good teams. Someone had to win. It’s a really good head-to-head matchup every year against De Smet.”

Cooney had a solid view of the deciding play.

“They had a quick counter. They’ve got some quick wingers, so they put it in the middle for a quality header,” said Cooney, who already is looking ahead. “Hopefully, we’ll see them again to get revenge. I think anything is possible in an MCC game.”

De Smet and SLUH are both in Class 4, but De Smet is playing in District 2, while the Junior Billikens are assigned to District 3. The teams could meet again in the semifinals of the state tournament Nov. 18.

Spartans coach Josh Klein wasn’t thinking about a possible third match against SLUH. De Smet, which also defeated the Junior Billikens 2-1 on Sept. 13 in the CBC Tournament, instead will enjoy the victory for a few days before closing out the regular season with home matches against Jackson and Parkway South.

“It just felt for a good portion of that (second) half that a goal was coming,” Klein said. “Their defense played fantastic and they got the job done when they needed to except for that one time when our guy got the goal. I was so happy for him.

“(Walbert) has been a little goal-shy the past few games. I know this means a lot to him. It’s like we draw it up in practice. We teach the guys to get the ball quickly to the line, send it across and make sure we have our proper runs. It just snuck in. The goalie almost had it, but what a classic match.”

SLUH enjoyed the better of the possession in the first half. Locker had a shot in the 33rd minute that was pushed right as sophomore goalie Jackson Keyes closed in. Cooney’s shot from deep in the box was blocked by a defender in the 37th minute.

In the 73rd minute, Cooney headed the ball past two defenders and got a partial one-on-one against Keyes, but hit a shot outside the right post. In the 76th minute, Hammond was fouled on the top of the box, but his ensuing free kick was high.