Principia's Jimmy Woodrow (8) tries to pass the ball under pressure from Tolton's Landon Petri during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Tolton's Jake Thornburg (17) kicks the ball past teammate Nathan Frock (15) and Principia's Issam Asinga during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Tolton's Lael Haile (9) and Principia's Jimmy Woodrow vie for a 50-50 ball during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Principia goalie Jacob Ellis come sout to grab the ball during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game against Tolton on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Tolton's Holden Petri (10) and Principia's Omonge Omondi try to control an incoming ball during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Principia's Jimmy Woodrow (8) tries to dribble past Tolton's Lael Haile during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Principia's Jimmy Woodrow (8) tries to steal lthe ball from Tolton's Lael Haile during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Principia's Diego Alas (10) makes a run as Tolton's Gabriel Schelich chases during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Principia's Issam Asinga (right) tries to control the ball while being marked by Tolton's Gabriel Schelich during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Tolton's Nathan Forck (15) takes control of a loose ball as Principia's Issam Asinga (5) stumbles during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Principia's Issam Asinga (5) gets a foot on the ball in front of Tolton's Gabriel Schelich during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Principia soccer coach Nigel Marples shouts to his players during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game against Tolton on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Principia's Jay Ogbonna (right) dribbles as Tolton's Lael Haile defends during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Tolton's Nathan Forck (top center) leaps over the back of Principia's Diego Alas to try to head the ball during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Tolton's Lael Haile (9) tries to settle the ball as Principia's Jimmy Woodrow defends during a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
FENTON — Japhet Hoff picked the perfect time to find the back of the net for the first time this season.
The Principia senior defender scored on a rebound off a free kick with 22 minutes, 47 seconds to lift the Panthers to a 1-0 win over Tolton in a Class 1 state semifinal Friday morning at Soccer Park.
“It’s absolutely insane. I can’t even believe it. We worked so hard to get here,” said Hoff, who scored two goals as a junior. “Our full high school and middle school came out and were supporting us. That was an insane feeling just to feel the support from everybody.”
Principia (11-11) will make its second successive Class 1 title game appearance when it plays St. Paul Lutheran (22-0-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“I’m really proud of the guys. It was not easy. They fought right to the end,” Panthers coach Nigel Marples said. “I thought our defensive effort and organization was excellent. You give yourself the opportunity to win when you play like that.”
The game-winner came after Tolton (10-11) was whistled for a foul just outside the top of its own box.
After some jostling back and forth, Principia senior forward Diego Alas took the free kick, which Trailblazers senior goalkeeper Blake Hinerman had trouble corralling.
“There was a lot of chitter-chatter right before it. There was probably a minute of just the ref telling the players to back up. There was a push. It was just messy,” Hoff said. “I told the player that was taking the free kick to just put it on target because I knew the goalie would just bounce it off and I’d be able to be there. I just dove for the ball and poked it in to the bottom right corner.”
Hinerman had a slightly different viewpoint of the play.
“I had my hands on the ball and the dude came straight into me,” he said. “If you have your hands on the ball, I’m pretty sure it’s the keeper’s possession. There were not too many calls either way. At least it was equal reffing, I guess.”
Neither team could get much going offensively in a scoreless first half.
Tolton’s best chance of the game came in the 20th minute when Nathan Forck sent a long rocket from about 40 yards out just high over the crossbar.
Principia threatened in the final minute of the first half, but Issam Asinga’s flick-on header off a corner kick went just wide.
“Both teams had their moments on the ball in the first half,” Marples said. “It’s always high energy. You have the fans here, the kids are pumped, the adrenaline’s high.”
Tolton's leading scorer Lael Haile had a decent chance seven minutes into the second half, but his long blast sailed high. The Panthers then struck with the lone goal just over 11 minutes later.
“After they got rid of the nerves, I think both teams settled in,” Tolton coach Chuck Register said. “After that, it was going to be who was going to make that mistake or who was going get that chance in front of the goal and that’s what happened.”
Principia lost to Barstow in penalty kicks in last year’s final. The Panthers, who won their only state title in 2015, hope that experience pays dividends this time around.
“Our guys have been here before. We’ve got 13 guys that were here last year, 12 seniors,” Marples said. “The strength of our team is the mentality that isn’t going to break.”
Hoff thinks the Panthers will be up to the task.
“We just need to play our game, stay composed and stay organized,” he said. “We’re a really hard fighting team. We love the game and we love each other. We just need to express that on the field.”
