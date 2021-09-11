Liberty uses tiebreaker to claim St. Dominic Super Cup crown

Liberty and St. Dominic could meet again in district competition.

St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller, whose team remains unbeaten at 4-0-2 coming off its runner-up finish in the Class 4 state tournament last year, said the game was everything that was expected.

"We knew it was going to be a good game," he said. "It was tough all the way through. It was an evenly played match, no doubt about it. It was pretty physical. We're dealing with a couple of injuries and had a couple of other players out today. This is just the beginning. We'll see each other down the road again when it means something. We'll put more emphasis on the later part than this. We'll be ready at the time we need to be.

"Overall, we're where we want to be at this time of the year. This tested us — our mental focus, our mindset heading into matches, finding that energy when we need it and not letting things pass. We're trying to get the team to be together, playing off each other a little bit more. It takes time."

Senior midfielder Nathan Grewe had a quality chance from the left side of the box in the 53rd minute as St. Dominic applied pressure. But O'Day made a strong save to keep the Crusaders off the board. Grewe has been a force so far this season, with five goals and one assist.