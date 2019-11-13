Lindbergh senior Chris LiCavoli celebrates following the Flyers' win over Northwest Cedar Hil in a Class 4 sectional soccer game on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Lindbergh goalie Michael Geary tries to control an incoming ball during a Class 4 sectional soccer game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill goalie Tyler Wilson (99) walks off the field with a trainer after suffering a cut on his cheek during a Class 4 sectional soccer game against Lindbergh on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Hayden Hatley celebrates after scoring a goal during a Class 4 sectional soccer game against Lindbergh on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Lindbergh's Fetiol Hyke reacts after nearly scoring a goal during a Class 4 sectional soccer game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Lindbergh's Cole Hutson (66) makes a run as Northwest Cedar Hill's Hayden Hatley chases during a Class 4 sectional soccer game on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Chase Schnars (6) makes a run as Lindbergh's Mustafa Hasan chases during a Class 4 sectional soccer game on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill soccer coach Dave Willis watches play during a Class 4 sectional against Lindbergh on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Brandon O'Dell (7) tries to control the ball while being pressured by Lindbergh's Timmy Jurado during a Class 4 sectional soccer game on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Ryan Manson plays the ball up field during a Class 4 sectional soccer game against Lindbergh on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Lindbergh soccer coach Mark Giesing watches play during a Class 4 sectional soccer game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Joe Noah tries to bring the ball down during a Class 4 sectional soccer game against Lindbergh on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Lindbergh's Timmy Jurado turns up field during a Class 4 sectional soccer game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill goalie Tyler Wilson tells his teammates to move up field during a Class 4 sectional soccer game against Lindbergh on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Lindbergh's Riley Pemberton makes a run against the Northwest Cedar Hill defense during a Class 4 sectional soccer game on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
CEDAR HILL — Chris LiCavoli couldn't remove the negative thought from his mind.
The Lindbergh High senior forward feared the worst early in the second half of Wednesday's Class 4 boys soccer sectional at Northwest High.
"In my head, I'm thinking, 'Maybe this is one of those matches where the best team doesn't win,' " he recalled.
Thanks to LiCavoli, the best team did come out on top.
LiCavoli scored twice and added an assist to help the Flyers rally for a historic 4-2 win in the round of 16 contest.
Lindbergh (16-8-1) advanced to the quarterfinal round for the first time since 1998 and will serve as host to either Kirkwood (20-4) or CBC (14-10-2) on Saturday afternoon at Vianney.
The red-hot LiCavoli was a one-man wrecking crew from start to finish against the Lions (19-8). He triggered a three-goal blitz over the final 17 minutes and 12 seconds that turned a 2-1 deficit into a resounding win.
"He was so relentless, he just seemed unstoppable at times," Lindbergh coach Mark Giesing. "He's had a fabulous postseason."
LiCavoli, who has nine goals, scored three times in a 6-1 win over Oakville in a district semifinal last week.
On Wednesday, he put the Flyers on his back at the most crucial time.
"It's hard to get a picture of how fast that kid was on film," Northwest coach Dave Willis. "We had to adjust our entire game plan (because of him.)"
Senior Sully Russell and junior Nadim Sarajlilja also scored for Lindbergh, which was coming off its first district championship in 22 years. Senior keeper Michael Geary made several fine saves, especially in the first half.
The Flyers dominated possession throughout the second half but struggled to solve Lions goalkeeper Tyler Wilson, who made eight saves, several of the eye-popping variety.
LiCavoli and Co. pounded away, but came up empty during the first 22 minutes of the second half.
"It was frustrating," Russell said. "But we just kept coming at them."
Russell finally found the back of the net with a picture-perfect header off a free kick by LiCavoli to tie the match in the 63rd minute. LiCavoli delivered a perfect ball from 22 yards away that landed right on Russell's forehead.
"Just like we work it in practice," Russell said.
Sarajlilja broke the tie less than four minutes later with a wicked blast off a run down the right wing.
LiCavoli iced the contest by pounding home a rebound with 3:44 left.
"Our style of play is possession all the way," Russell said. "We kept pinging the ball and eventually wore them down."
The contest featured an electric start with each team scoring in the first 42 seconds. LiCavoli scored after just 11 seconds by beating Wilson to a free ball off the opening kick. Austin Jerger answered for the hosts just 31 seconds later.
Hayden Hatley gave the Lions a 2-1 lead on a blast from the left wing in the 13th minute.
Lindbergh began to dominate late in the first half and carried that momentum after the break.
Almir Mujcinovic, Russell and Timmy Jurado all created strong scoring chances.
"The second half we knocked the ball around like we want to and like we expect to," Giesing said. "(Northwest) was smart, they got the lead and they put eight guys behind the ball. Eventually we were able to spread it out and find an opening or two."
The Flyers are not a household name in area soccer circles but have quietly developed into a solid side. They were 5-8 in post-season play over the previous nine years entering this campaign.
Lindbergh split a pair of matches with both CBC and Kirkwood, who play Thursday for the right to move on.
"Right now, we're confident," LiCavoli said. "Were not going out there to lose."
