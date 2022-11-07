Lindbergh welcomes return of Hofius as it flies into state quarterfinals

It was a new perspective for Lindbergh High's Ryan Hofius.

The senior defensive midfielder, with 22 stitches in his head, watched from the bench Thursday as his teammates held on for a 2-1 victory over visiting Vianney in the Class 4 District 1 boys soccer title game.

“It was tough. I’m not going to lie,” Hofius said. “I found myself constantly yelling and trying to direct teammates like I do on the field. It wasn’t as effective because I wasn’t there right next to them. But I’m glad I got to watch the game and I didn’t have to stay in a hospital room.”

Hofius suffered the injury in the waning minutes of the Flyers’ district semifinal 48 hours earlier against Oakville — a 2-1 victory in penalty kicks. He and Tigers goalie Zack Smith collided as they leaped for a corner kick, with Smith being knocked out for a few moments and requiring 15 stitches to close the cut on his head.

“It was one of the most brutal head-to-head collisions I’ve ever seen in soccer. It was a nervous moment for everyone,” Lindbergh coach Mark Giesing said. “Both guys were so focused on that ball that they weren’t even worried about what was going on around them, and they both collided heads.”

Hofius maintained consciousness, but his game was over and his night was just beginning.

“I got to the hospital around 10 o’clock,” he said. “We didn’t get into a room until about 11:30. I got stitches at 12; that went from 12 to 1:15. We left the hospital at 1:30, got home at 2 and I went to bed at 3:30. It was a really long night.

“Then I went to school (the next day). I slept in and went in at 11. Because I didn’t have a concussion, they said it would be OK. I had a school note to say I didn’t have to go in, but I wanted to anyway to get my (advanced placement) physics notes done.”

Under the circumstances, Hofius felt fortunate to be able to watch the game Thursday. He was overjoyed about the victory, but the best part came later.

“It was amazing. To see the energy in the stadium and all the fans that were there, I could not have asked for a better night to watch, at least,” Hofius said. “And afterwards, I got to sign jerseys. That was probably the coolest thing I’ve ever done. We had the Youth Flyers come out. They were probably 5 to 7 years old and they came up to me after the game and wanted me to sign all their jerseys. It was the highlight of my night.”

Hofius is expected to return to the lineup when Lindbergh (16-7) plays at CBC (15-9) in the Class 4 state tournament quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Cadets nipped the Flyers 1-0 in overtime Sept. 1 at Lindbergh. Both teams have won four in a row.

The district championship was Lindbergh’s third in the last four years. It came on the heels of a disappointing 2021 season in which the Flyers were just 6-11-3 and were eliminated by Northwest Cedar Hill in the district opener.

Lindbergh didn’t take long to turn things around. The defense-first Flyers finished in a second-place tie with Summit, behind Webster Groves, in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool and didn’t absorb consecutive losses all season.

“That’s been the positive side of (the season),” Giesing said. “The negative is we had a hard time getting on a long winning pattern until recently. We would take two steps forward and a step back. That’s kind of how the season went.”

The Flyers spread the wealth offensively. Junior Luke Giesing, the coach’s son, leads the team in points with 27 (seven goals, 13 assists). Senior Thomas Shaffer has seven goals, juniors Kellen Douglas and Tarik Kapetanovic have six apiece and Hofius has five.

“We knew it was going to be scoring by committee,” Mark Giesing said. “We didn’t have a natural (scorer). A lot of the guys we have playing striker, on their club teams they’re midfielders. So it’s been kind of a rotation. A lot of our goals are coming out of the midfield. We try to build up, be patient in our attack and bring numbers forward.

“We try to move the ball side to side. It creates opportunities out of the backfield or the midfield to come up and get some looks at the goal.”

Luke Giesing has rejoined Lindbergh after playing last season for Scott Gallagher.

“I knew we had a pretty strong team, but I wasn’t sure how good we were going to be,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of young players step up into some big roles.”

Being around his teammates during school hours and then connecting with them again at practice every day has made Giesing’s return to the high school ranks enjoyable.

“I missed it a lot since I played freshman year,” he said. “I wanted to come back and get some wins. There’s something about high school. It’s more fun-based and team-oriented. It’s good to get the team back on track after a poor season last year. We’ve come together as a team and we’re working a lot harder. There’s just a lot more grit.”

The Flyers’ defense has allowed just 28 goals, three of them against St. Dominic and five against St. Louis University High. Lindbergh has yielded just seven goals in their last 10 games and have two quality goalkeepers in senior Charlie Boeger and junior Cam Cochran.

“The defense has definitely been a key,” Mark Giesing said. “We switched our alignment (in October). We had been playing a somewhat risky 3-5-2. We went with three backs in order to generate some more offense. The three backs did a fantastic job, but it was just too much space to cover. We slid back to a four-back system. That was a turning point in our season, when we made that adjustment. The defense really picked up after that.”

Senior Danny Fieste and junior Logan Gavwiner are center backs. The wings are protected by senior Jackson Poole on the left and junior Jake Stockmann on the right. Stockman was a midfielder until Giesing switched to a 4-4-2 configuration.

“Our defense is incredible,” Hofius said. “Danny and Logan and Jackson are our core right now. They do an incredible job of taking care of all the attackers that flock into the box.”

The Flyers know their defense will have to be airtight against the Cadets, whose offense is led by dynamic junior forward Dominic Bartoni (11 goals, 18 assists).

Giesing has all the respect in the world for his longtime coaching colleague at CBC, Terry Michler, widely regarded as one of the best in the business.

“Terry Michler knows the beginning of the season is a time to test and try things, check on different players and personnel,” Giesing said. “He knows it’s all about getting to the end of the year. He’s got those guys playing exactly like he wanted to at the beginning, after probably doing a little bit of experimenting with guys in positions. Now they seem to be rolling really well.

“We’re excited to be in the position we’re in. We’re looking forward to another fun matchup with CBC. We have a ton of respect for them as a program.”

Hofius can’t wait to get back on the pitch.

“I’ve had no pain, which is good,” he said. “I’m getting the stitches out on Friday and I’ll play Saturday.”

Luke Giesing said it will be nice to have Hofius back on the field.

“That was another thing that pushed us,” Giesing said, referring to the hard-fought victory over Vianney. “We didn’t want Ryan’s last game to be watching from the bench. … We’re probably going to have to play as well as we’ve played all season, for sure. CBC is a talented team that’s been on a roll.”