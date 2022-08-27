Locker scores in overtime to give SLUH its first victory over Chaminade since 2017

CREVE COEUR — Grant Locker shot high and also wide left in overtime Saturday. He wasn’t about to be denied a third time.

Locker, a junior midfielder for the St. Louis U. High boys soccer team, scored in the 94th minute to provide SLUH with a stirring 2-1 victory over Chaminade in the season and Metro Catholic Conference opener.

The Junior Billikens capitalized on a Red Devils turnover, as senior Kevin Cooney gained possession of the ball on the right side and crossed to Locker in the middle of the box for the sudden-victory finish past senior keeper JP McAlone.

“It was unfortunate we couldn’t finish the first (opportunities) … but, we got the final goal,” Locker said. “If you focus too much on what you didn’t do, whenever you get opportunities, you won’t be able to capitalize on them. You’ve just got to focus on the moment.”

Locker raised his arms, cut left and made a mad sprint down the sidelines toward his teammates after the score.

“I was improvising right there,” Locker said, with a laugh. “I didn’t know really what to do. It was definitely a lot of relief.”

SLUH ended a six-game losing streak against Chaminade and tasted victory against the Red Devils for the first time since Aug. 19, 2017. Five of the six losses had been 1-0 decisions, the other being 5-1.

“Obviously, it’s a great way to open the season,” said Locker, crediting Cooney for setting up the final play. “Cooney got it at the top of the box and I saw some space between some of the defenders. I made a run through the top of the box, the goalie came out and I tapped it right by him.”

The game was played before a large crowd at Chaminade, with lively student sections at both ends of the field. Temperatures soared into the low-90s, testing the resolve and conditioning level of the participants.

Locker’s goal prevented penalty kicks and culminated a rally that also featured a goal by freshman midfielder Henry Sanders.

“We talk in our program about the next play,” SLUH coach Bob O’Connell said, crediting Locker for staying focused on the task at hand. “Soccer is a game of misses. You’ve got to get out of those moments and into the next play as quickly as you can. I’m sure, at times, my attacking players felt like we should have scored this one or that one. I’m just glad Grant stayed the course, and when he got that chance in the second overtime, he was able to score. He did well with it.”

Chaminade players trudged off the field after Locker’s goal.

“They deserved to win. They played better than us in spurts,” Red Devils coach Mike Gauvain said. “We had chances to score. We got the first goal and had chances to win the game (in overtime), too. We had two clean chances that we missed.”

Chaminade’s best opportunity came in the 81st minute, but sophomore Luke Ponciroli was robbed by Lewis in a one-on-one situation. Many of the Red Devils jumped to their feet on the bench, anticipating a goal that would have ended the game. But Lewis was sharp throughout the game, as was McAlone. McAlone made a brilliant save on Cooney in the 83rd minute, extending the game.

“JP was phenomenal,” Gauvain said.

Cooney hit the crossbar with a shot early in the first half, as SLUH controlled the majority of the first 40 minutes. Chaminade, however, began to click in the waning moments of the half, twice threatening the Junior Billikens’ goal.

That momentum carried over into the second half. Red Devils senior Graham Basile tapped a pass ahead to senior Lucas Higgins running the right side of the box, and Higgins made a strong finish past sophomore goalie Christopher Lewis to give Chaminade a 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute.

“We had three nice layoffs and got Lucas in behind. He took his time and scored a real nice goal,” Gauvain said. “We were hoping it would hold up, but credit to them for coming back and tying it and then winning it in overtime.”

McAlone kept the Red Devils ahead in the 65th minute when he knocked down a header in front of the left post by SLUH senior Luke Rosenberg.

But Sanders converted in the 67th minute, showing composure in the box and finishing past McAlone after McAlone made a sensational save on an initial shot. However, he couldn’t control the ball and Sanders knotted the game 1-1.

“I was glad Sanders got on that one to tie it,” O’Connell said. “They made the first save and (the ball) fell to Sanders and he did really well with that. Henry’s a young player who plays with a lot of confidence. He’s a smart player and has a little soccer moxie at a young age.”

Sanders is a fireplug on the right side, and the Junior Billikens will certainly need him and others to pitch in now that Stephen Saladin has graduated. Saladin registered 29 goals and 16 assists last season.

But there’s no doubt Locker will be in the middle of most of the offensive moments. He had 19 goals and 11 assists as a sophomore.

“This is a different team,” O’Connell said. “We’ll score goals differently. Grant’s going to be a big part of that, but so is Kevin Cooney and (seniors) Sam Tieber and Lucas Hammond. Hammond was kind of sick today and didn’t get his minutes, but we’ve got a lot of good players who can score.