Logan's golden goal lifts Edwardsville over Althoff in early-season showdown

BELLEVILLE — Owen Logan did not waste any time.

The Edwardsville High senior midfielder went right for his cell phone just minutes after scoring a golden goal to help Edwardsville knock off Althoff 2-1 on Wednesday in an early-season showdown at Althoff.

Logan couldn't wait to share his special moment with his grandmother, Connie Logan, who is in the hospital with a heart condition.

"She's always on my mind, I'm always praying for her," Logan said. "She's been someone in my life that I can always look up to."

Logan describes his grandmother as, "my biggest fan."

Connie has attended almost all of Logan's matches until she was slowed by her recent medical condition.

Logan drilled a shot from point blank range into the lower-left hand corner of the net just 2 minutes and 35 seconds into the first of two scheduled sudden death overtime periods.

Berik Selberg started the play with a nifty pass to the middle of the field. Anom Axton served as the decoy, letting the pass slide by him and all the way to the foot of Logan, who drilled a hard shot past keeper Andrew Weir.

Logan immediately ran over to the Edwardsville student section for a brief celebration before turning his thoughts to Connie.

"That one's for her," Logan said.

Edwardsville coach Mark Heiderscheid knew Logan was going through some family issues. But, for the most part, Logan did not share his worries with others.

"Sometimes you keep certain (things) in perspective," Heiderscheid said.

Logan ended a hard-fought back-and-fourth match that featured a postseason-like intensity, even though it was only the second match for the previous unbeaten sides.

"That's a big time game for the first week of the season," Althoff coach Skip Birdsong said. "It was fun. Edwardsville is a very talented and very fast team. Hats off, it was just a great game."

Selberg scored on a partial breakaway in the 31st minute to tie the match.

Edwardsville junior keeper Zeke Manning made several nice saves throughout the contest.

Althoff senior midfielder Dylan Ysursa put his team in the front with an eye-popping goal in the 25th minute. Ysursa drilled a free kick into the lower corner of the net from 42 yards out to delight the large home crowd.

The Tigers needed just six minutes to knot the score.

Both sides had chances to break the tie in the second half.

Brody Bugger, Ryan Myatt and Aiden Welch created strong opportunities for the hosts. Nik Petersen and Evan Moore also had chances to break the tie for the Tigers, who beat Springfield 2-0 in their season opener Monday.

"Althoff would have been very deserving to win this game," Heiderscheid said. "I thought their game was fantastic."

Both teams enter this season with high hopes.

The Crusaders return a host of key players that reached the Class 1A state championship game last season before falling to Wheaton Academy 2-1 in the title tilt. In the previous COVID-19 shortened season, Althoff won all 11 matches and outscored its opponents 67-4.

This group carries final four hopes into this campaign as well.

"They have talent, certainly," Birdsong said. "But we've got to do a lot before then to get there."

Edwardsville, which has had just one losing season since 1991, also carries lofty expectations into the new season.