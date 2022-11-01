Long shot lifts Chatham Glenwood past Triad in Class 2A super-sectional

ROCHESTER — Max Rader had to be content with coming close Tuesday.

Rader, a senior goalkeeper for the Triad High boys soccer team, got his right hand on a 40-yard blast by Chatham Glenwood senior Brayden Paul in the 65th minute, but it was all for naught as the ball settled into the right-side netting and was the difference in the Titans’ 2-1 victory in the Class 2A Rochester Super-Sectional.

“Give it to him,” Rader said of Paul. “I saw it right off his foot, but it just kept on spinning. It was a heck of a shot. I don’t think any keeper could have got to it. I was even lucky to get a hand on it.

“But I’m proud of this team. To get this far is outstanding. We went farther than anybody expected. I couldn’t be more proud of this team, but this sucks being a senior.”

The Knights, who placed second in the state tournament last season, finished 20-4. Chatham Glenwood (19-3-2) advanced to the state semifinals and will face Grayslake Central at 3 p.m. Friday at Hoffman Estates High School.

Paul had the ball at his feet on the Triad side of the field, but the Titans had no organized attack in the works. Instead of waiting for something to develop, Paul decided to uncork a shot.

Rader, who has been a hero in the net all season, shifted to his left and put himself into position to possibly make the save, but Paul’s shot had pace and height.

“I took a chance and hit it as hard as I could,” Paul said. “It was a tie game, I saw my opportunity and just took my chance. I’ve hit shots like that, but never as pretty as that. I was confident in myself to hit it. I feel like all soccer players dream of shots like that in big games like this. It was a super-sectional to go to state. To hit it at that moment is the best.”

Chatham Glenwood coach Kyle Franke couldn’t remember seeing a better shot.

“Brayden Paul hit maybe the best shot I’ve seen in a long time, and I’ve been part of this (sport) for a long time,” Franke said. “Especially for it being in that type of game, to go to the state finals. That almost needs to go to ESPN or something. I’m sure someone has it on video. Kudos to Brayden Paul for shooting that shot. As an athlete, you dream of situations like that, and it’s actually happening to him right now.

“Hopefully, we have a couple more of those coming up this weekend.”

It was a frustrating loss in other ways for the Knights. Their defense sprang a leak in allowing a first-half goal that put Chatham Glenwood ahead 1-0. In the second half, junior Gibson Hunt hit the right post with a free kick. Triad also was disappointed t about a non-call on an apparent handball in the box in the final minutes that would have led to a penalty kick.

But Knights coach Jim Jackson was diplomatic.

“The unfortunate thing about (Paul’s goal) is we had two chances to clear that ball before that,” he said. “We didn’t concentrate on our touch. We tried to clear that ball under pressure instead of relaxing and taking a touch. The kid hit a heck of a shot. Max got his hand on it from what I saw, but it was upper corner. That was a heck of a shot.”

Rader said Paul’s shot “was one you probably dream of hitting in a game.”

“It probably nicked the post,” he said. “I got it with my right hand. It was a game of inches right there. You can train for that every day of the week.”

Chatham Glenwood took its 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute when junior Eben Reed dribbled around four defenders to gain a one-on-one with Rader before finishing.

“It was like, ‘Here, go ahead and take it,’ ” Jackson said. “The kid made a nice play once he got the ball. He still had to beat a couple of guys and then our keeper. If we’re on our game there and we’re smart and clear the ball, it’s a lot easier than what happened.”

The Knights had a free kick at the top of the Titans’ box after a foul in the 49th minute, but Hunt’s shot went off the right post and Chatham Glenwood was able to clear.

It was one of many nervous moments for Franke, who also sweated it out a few minutes later on an indirect kick from about the same location.

“I’ve told the guys all year that to be good, you have to be lucky,” Franke said. “There has to be luck in sports. Tonight, we were lucky with the one off the post. That kid hit a great shot and we got lucky. We’ll take the luck. You take whatever you can at this point of the season.”

Triad had two consecutive corner kicks in the 54th minute that created more stress, but the Titans survived and played on with the one-goal lead. In the 56th minute, Chatham Glenwood sophomore Miles Calderon cleared a Knights shot off the line. That ball would certainly have gone in had Calderon not been positioned next to the right post.

Finally, however, the Knights’ pressure was too much to withstand. After a throw-in from the left side, junior Landen Travnicek finished a shot in traffic from the left side of the box to make it 1-all in the 58th minute.