Lutheran St. Charles blanks St. Pius X for Class 1 championship

"On the first one, I took one touch and cut in the shot. On the second one, I took two touches and shot," said Magueja before taking a big-picture look at a season that had just ended on such a high note.

"At the beginning, we weren't a full team," he said. "Most of the people on JV last year moved up to our varsity team, so we weren't used to playing together. All five games we lost were at the beginning of the year. After we got good chemistry, we started playing better."

The Cougars went 14-0-1 in their final 15 games following a 5-0 loss to Whitfield on Oct. 1. In some of those games, Magueja was the starting goalkeeper as Engelhardt battled to come back from injury.

Mark Lurtz has a great appreciation for Magueja and is eager to see what he can do in his final two seasons with Lutheran St. Charles.

"He got into the open field and took guys on in the backfield," said Lurtz before shifting his thoughts to the effectiveness of his team's overall performance. "We played our game today. (Friday), we had a tough time getting in our heads that we were at state. But today, I think we felt like we belonged here. It was the game we normally play.

"Our guys did a great job. Usually, I pace. But I sat down and they took it from there. It was good stuff."