Lutheran St. Charles defeats Maryville to earn first state championship appearance

“We were outworking them, we had a lot of crosses, but we didn’t have a lot of guys in the box,” Magueja said.

But with 1 minute 8 seconds remaining in the half, Magueja drove the end line again, fluttered a pass in front of the net and it finally found a home — the right foot of senior Liam McCarty.

“It was all (Magueja). He beat two guys, played it right to me and it was an easy tap in,” McCarty said.

The goal gave the frustrated Cougars a fresh outlook going into the second half.

“We knew we were a better team than we looked (in the first half), and we knew didn’t play the way that we can,” McCarty said.

Maryville (15-6-1) had scored at least two goals in 18 of its previous 21 games.

Led by seniors Jacob Ferris and Jacob DiStefano, the Spoofhounds produced dangerous offensive chances. Ferris and DiStefano combined for nine shots, four that required saves from Lutheran St. Charles senior goalkeeper Caleb Englehardt.

But through the direction and strong play of senior captain Dane Ehlmann, the Cougars kept Maryville off the scoreboard.